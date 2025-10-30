Arrowverse Creator’s Sci-Fi Comic Book Becoming Major Event Movie With 7-Figure Streaming Deal

Few names hold as much weight in modern superhero television as Marc Guggenheim. As one of the primary architects of the Arrowverse, he co-developed a sprawling franchise for The CW that redefined what was possible for DC Comics characters on the small screen. Beginning with Arrow in 2012, the universe expanded over the next decade to include hits like The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, creating a multi-show narrative tapestry that became a cornerstone of superhero media. The franchise was a massive undertaking that dominated a significant portion of Guggenheim’s career, but his creative ambitions did not end with the adventures of the Green Arrow. Following his extensive tenure shaping the world of DC heroes, Guggenheim returned to his comic book roots to pen the original creator-owned graphic novel Last Flight Out.

As Deadline reveals, Apple Original Films has acquired the rights to Last Flight Out in a major seven-figure deal, signaling its intent to turn the celebrated graphic novel into a significant event film. Director Sam Hargrave is currently in talks to helm the adaptation, with Guggenheim himself set to adapt his own work into a screenplay. The decision to have the original creator steer the script is a promising move, as Guggenheim’s extensive experience in crafting character-driven stories within the genre makes him uniquely qualified to translate the book’s core emotional and narrative beats to the screen. The project is being developed with Chernin Entertainment, which has a first-look feature deal with Apple.

There’s a Lot to Be Excited About Apple’s Last Flight Out

Image courtesy of Dark Horse

Last Flight Out tells the story of a desperate father trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter at the end of the world. Set on a dying Earth with less than 24 hours before the final ship evacuates the last remnants of humanity to the stars, the novel’s protagonist, Dr. Ben Caewood, is the very scientist who designed the escape arks. His life’s work was dedicated to saving mankind, but it came at the cost of his relationship with his daughter, Sara. When he discovers she has gone missing just before the final departure, he must venture into a chaotic world to find her and earn his own redemption. The graphic novel, illustrated by Eduardo Ferigato, is praised for its blend of high-stakes action and intimate family drama.

Apple’s significant investment underscores its confidence in the project as a major tentpole film, and the potential attachment of director Sam Hargrave reinforces that ambition. Hargrave has quickly become one of the most sought-after action directors in Hollywood, transitioning from a highly successful career as a stunt coordinator and second unit director on massive Marvel films like Avengers: Endgame to directing the hit Netflix franchise Extraction. This project also reunites Hargrave with Apple, as he recently directed episodes of the series The Last Frontier for the streamer and is involved in their upcoming Matchbox movie starring John Cena. Hargrave’s proven ability to deliver large-scale spectacle makes him the perfect choice to bring the apocalyptic world of Last Flight Out to life.

