John Wick: Chapter 3 Ending Paves the Way for a Massive Sequel

After waiting for a little over two years, Keanu Reeves is finally back in action as John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is hitting the big screen this weekend. Since surprising everybody with its perfect action choreography and immersive world-building in 2014, John Wick has become a household name. Each installment has not only found a way to get people excited ahead of time, but to also get fans fired up for what’s to come. To be honest, very few franchises pave the way for sequels as well as John Wick, and Parabellum most definitely fits that mold. By the end of this movie, there’s a very clear plan in place for John Wick 4.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

So at the end of John Wick: Chapter 3, the High Table and Continental Hotel ended their standoff and came to a truce. However, Winston’s agreement with the Adjudicator meant that John Wick’s offer was no longer on the table. He was wanted once again. To prove his loyalty to the High Table, Winston shocked everyone by turning his gun on friend and ally John Wick, shooting him several times in the chest and stomach, causing him to fall from the roof of the hotel. This was enough for the Adjudicator to trust Winston and put everything behind them.

However, it seems as though Winston was pulling a fast one on the High Table. John Wick took a brutal fall, but Winston knew that the bullets wouldn’t actually do any damage because John’s suit is nearly impenetrable. Before leaving for good, the Adjudicator went out to the alley and couldn’t find John Wick’s body. She questioned Winston about it who gave her a wry reply and said he didn’t know what could’ve happened. Fortunately, all was revealed in the final scene.

After John fell from the roof, his dog went running off to find help. The Tick Tock Man, one of the Bowery King’s prominent cohorts, wheeled John away from the scene in a shopping cart, looking like nothing more than a homeless man taking his things through New York City. The Tick Tock man took John underground to a large room with a throne in the middle. Sitting on the throne was the Bowery King, with cuts across his face.

Earlier in the film, the Adjudicator ordered the seven cuts to the King for not cooperating with the High Table and giving up New York’s underground. At the time, it looked as though he died from the cuts, but this scene showed that the wounds weren’t fatal. The Bowery King gives John a speech about how the High Table needs to be taken down, and even though they won’t have help from places like the Continental, but that the entire city of New York would be on their side. He and John agree to be allies in this war and the movie ends.

So to make things a little simpler, the Bowery King is leading a war against the members of the High Table, and John will be his most lethal weapon. With that in mind, John Wick: Chapter 4 will probably be the biggest and most action-packed movie of the franchise, and we seriously can’t wait.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is now playing in theaters.