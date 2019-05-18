John Wick: Chapter 3 Dethrones Avengers: Endgame at the Box Office

John Wick has taken Avengers: Endgame out of the top spot at the box office in North America. John Wick: Chapter Three — Parabellum will open to just shy of $57 million. The third installment of the John Wick series sees Wick (Keanu Reeves) being hunted by highly-trained assassins after the $14 million bounty on his head.

ComicBook.com’s Kofi Outlaw gave John Wick: Chapter 3 a perfect 5 out o 5 review, saying, “Fans of the John Wick series are going to love Parabellum, from the fights down to the reveal of what that strange subtitle actually means. It’s more of what fans love, done with more creativity, flair, and brutality than ever before, so action fans spending their money on a ticket will definitely get their money’s worth.”

Avengers: Endgame comes in second place, adding another $27 million to its domestic box office total, which will climb to $769 million. Last week, Endgame crossed the $700 million milestone marker at the domestic box office in record time, tying the record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

Endgame received praise from critics and fans, including ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis. “The final movie in Marvel’s Infinity Saga is a masterpiece,” Davis writes in his review. “It’s an absolute spectacle which needs to be watched on the biggest screen possible. It’s a love letter to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, I’d argue that Avengers: Endgame is the film event of our lifetime and lives up to every bit of global hype it has garnered. It is setting a new standard and raising the bar for event films and likely will not be matched in this generation of filmmaking.”

What did you think of John Wick: Chapter 3? What are you seeing at the movies this weekend? Let us know in the comments! And keep reading to see the full top 10 at the box office this weekend.

1. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Opening Weekend

Friday: $22.5 million

Weekend: $56.9 million

After gunning down a member of the High Table — the shadowy international assassin’s guild — legendary hit man John Wick finds himself stripped of the organization’s protective services. Now stuck with a $14 million bounty on his head, Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as he becomes the target of the world’s most ruthless killers.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum is directed by Chad Stahelski from a screenplay written by Derek Kolstad, Shay Hatten, Chris Collins, and Marc Abrams, based on a story by Kolstad. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston, and Ian McShane.

2. Avengers: Endgame

Week Four

Friday: $7.1 million

Weekend: $27.7 million

Total: $769 million

Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner — must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos — the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.

3. Pokemon: Detective Pikachu

Week Two

Friday: $6.1 million

Weekend: $23 million

Total: $92.1 million

Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu features the voice of Ryan Reynolds in the title role. It also stars Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy.

4. A Dog’s Journey

Opening Weekend

Friday: $2.5 million

Weekend: $8.75 million

Some friendships transcend lifetimes. In A Dog’s Journey, the sequel to the heartwarming global hit A Dog’s Purpose, beloved dog Bailey finds his new destiny and forms an unbreakable bond that will lead him, and the people he loves, to places they never imagined.

A Dog’s Journey is directed by Gail Mancuso from a screenplay written by W. Bruce Cameron, Cathryn Michon, Maya Forbes, and Wally Wolodarsky, based on Cameron’s 2012 novel of the same name. It is a sequel to the 2017 film A Dog’s Purpose. The film stars Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott, and Henry Lau.

5. The Hustle

Week Two

Friday: $1.8 million

Weekend: $6.5 million

Total: $23.6 million

Josephine Chesterfield is a glamorous, seductive British woman who has a penchant for defrauding gullible men out of their money. Into her well-ordered, meticulous world comes Penny Rust, a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman who lives to swindle unsuspecting marks. Despite their different methods, the two grifters soon join forces for the ultimate score — a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France.

The Hustle is a remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with women in the lead roles. It is directed by Chris Addison, written by Jac Schaeffer, and stars Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Alex Sharp, and Dean Norris,

6. The Intruder

Week Three

Friday: $1 million

Weekend: $3.95 million

Total: $28 million

Scott and Annie Russell couldn’t be happier after buying their dream home from a mysterious and lonely widower named Charlie in Napa Valley, Calif. Their newfound paradise soon turns into a living nightmare when Charlie — still strangely attached to the house — begins to show up and interfere in their daily lives. When his erratic behavior turns to obsession, the young couple soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear.

The Intruder is directed by Deon Taylor, written by David Loughery, and stars Michael Ealy, Meagan Good, and Dennis Quaid.

7. Long Shot

Week Three

Friday: $3.1 million

Weekend: $3.1 million

Total: $25.4 million

Fred Flarsky is a gifted and free-spirited journalist who has a knack for getting into trouble. Charlotte Field is one of the most influential women in the world — a smart, sophisticated and accomplished politician. When Fred unexpectedly runs into Charlotte, he soon realizes that she was his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte decides to make a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter — much to the dismay of her trusted advisers.

Long Shot is directed by Jonathan Levine from a screenplay by Dan Sterling and Liz Hannah. The film stars Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, Bob Odenkirk, and Alexander Skarsgård.

8. The Sun Is Also A Star

Opening Weekend

Friday: $1 million

Weekend: $2.85 million

College-bound romantic Daniel Bae and Jamaica-born pragmatist Natasha Kingsley meet — and fall for each other — over one magical day amidst the fervor and flurry of New York City. Sparks immediately fly between these two strangers, who might never have met had fate not given them a little push. With just hours left on the clock in what looks to be her last day in the U.S., Natasha is fighting against her family’s deportation just as fiercely as she’s fighting her growing feelings for Daniel.

The Sun is Also a Star is directed by Ry Russo-Young. The screenplay was written by Tracy Oliver, based on the young adult novel written by Nicola Yoon, and stars Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton.

9. Poms

Week Two

Friday: $704,000

Weekend: $2.3 million

Total: $2.3 million

Martha is an introverted woman who moves to a retirement community that has shuffleboard, golf, bowling and other activities. Hoping to be left alone, she meets Sheryl, a fun-loving neighbor who insists that they become best pals. After coming out of her shell, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams, even when the odds are stacked against you.

Poms is directed by Zara Hayes and stars Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier, Celia Weston, Alisha Boe, Phyllis Somerville, Charlie Tahan, Bruce McGill, and Rhea Perlman.

10. UglyDolls

Week Three

Friday: $335,000

Weekend: $1.3 million

Total: $17 million

In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weirdness is celebrated, strangeness is special and beauty is embraced as more than meets the eye. After traveling to the other side of a mountain, Moxy and her UglyDoll friends discover Perfection — a town where more conventional dolls receive training before entering the real world to find the love of a child. Soon, the UglyDolls learn what it means to be different — ultimately realizing that they don’t have to be perfect to be amazing.

UglyDolls is directed by Kelly Asbury and written by Alison Peck, from a story by Robert Rodriguez.

The film features the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Pitbull, Blake Shelton, Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias, Wang Leehom, Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX, and Lizzo.