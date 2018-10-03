New ‘John Wick 3’ Image Reveals Keanu Reeves on a Horse

John Wick 3: Parabellum is bringing Keanu Reeves’ one-man-army action (anti-)hero back for summer 2019, and we have a new official image from the film that should already be familiar to fans. Take a look at John Wick in an intense chase scene, while the hitman rides on horseback!

As you can see above, the photo appears in the upcoming issue of Empire magazine, which will feature an in-depth breakdown of the threequel. For example, this is the vague tease that franchise director Chad Stahelski gives, about the mayhem fans can expect from this third chapter, saying it features, “horses, dogs, cats, a raven, a bunch of pigeons, a motorcycle chase, car chase, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, shotguns and ninjas.”

To be honest, all of the above sound like a great mix for an action movie experience, which should keep John Wick 3 pretty high on audiences’ list of “must-see movies” for 2019.

The ending of John Wick: Chapter 2 ended with John violating the laws of the criminal underworld, by killing High Table member Santino D’Antonio within the sanctuary of The Continental. That drastic decision forced players like Ian McShane’s Winston, and Lance Reddick’s Charon, to lift their protections from John, while the ruling powers green lit a contract on him, which alerted every single assassin in NYC that John Wick is now up for grabs.

Parabellum will begin right where Chapter 2 left off, with John having to battle his way out of NYC, which has quickly become a deathtrap, with assassins popping out of every corner. The notion that we’re getting a marathon of violence across the landscape of New York City is pretty enticing – as are the possible varieties of assassin characters we’ll meet. With John now frozen out of the “company services” he utilized in the first two films, he’ll have to get pretty inventive with his kill methods. After seeing some of the delightfully crazy sequences that Reeves and Stahelski came up with for the second film, no doubt there will be some truly great sequences in the third.

John Wick 3 will add Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King, an underground crime lord; Anjelica Huston as the Director of the High Table; as well as martial arts actor Mark Dacascos and comedic actor Jason Mantzoukas as assassin characters “Zero” and “Tick Tock Man,” respectively.

John Wick 3: Parabellum will be in theaters on May 17, 2019.