‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Gets A ‘Logan’ Style Trailer

John Wick: Chapter 3 trailer Logan style pic.twitter.com/iqmVNWrxQI — Chandler (@longhairwiteboy) January 18, 2019

The first trailer for the highly-anticipated John Wick threequel finally found its way online this past week and now, the two-minute clip has been stylized to that of the Logan trailer. Though not much has been changed visually, the trailer update — set to Johnny Cash’s “Hurt” — first found its way online through Twitter thanks to @longhairwiteboy.

The clip follows a meme of sorts, where the internet instantly “Logan“-fies any and all trailers as soon as they drop online. The original Logan trailer, though not super popular by today’s standards, currently has over 29.1 million views on YouTube. In contrast, the latest John Wick trailer has nearly 15 million views in just the two days it’s been uploaded online.

Though John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is the only movie currently on the table at Lionsgate, director Chad Stahelski says he’d be willing to come back for as many movies as fans want.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” Stahelski told EW. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

Parabellum will see franchise lead Keanu Reeves return to the role he’s paid in two movies thus far. Other returning cast members include Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Rose, John Leguizamo, and Lance Reddick. New additions include X-Men alum Halle Berry — who’ll play a super-assassin acquaintance of John’s — Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Jason Mantzoukas, Angelica Huston, and Robin Lord Taylor.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum slides its way into theaters on May 17th.