‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ Trailer Released

The action is returning to the big screen this spring as Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as the ever-dangerous John Wick for a third time. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is arriving in theaters in May, and with the end in sight, Lionsgate is starting to ramp up its marketing efforts. After a set of character teasers and posters earlier this week, the studio has now unveiled the second full-length trailer for the film, and it’s every bit as action-packed and exciting as the first.

The trailer arrived online Thursday, as promised by the teasers just a couple of days ago, just in time to join Us in theaters this weekend, likely alongside the teaser for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. You can check out the full trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in the video above!

Reeves returns as John Wick in the third movie, joined by other franchise stars Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Laurence Fishburne. This time out, they’ll be joined by franchise newcomers Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, and Jason Mantzoukas. The film follows John Wick as he’s on the run from the league of assassins, with seemingly everyone in the world out to get him.

While some may think that the John Wick franchise could end with the completion of this trilogy, director Chad Stahelski recently said that he would keep making the films as long as Reeves was on board and they continued making money.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” said Stahelski. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is set to hit theaters on May 17th.

