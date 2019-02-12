Celebrate Valentine’s Day With These ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Cards

It’s no secret that the movies in the John Wick franchise are far from romantic comedies, but that’s not stopping the marketing team at Summit Entertainment from implementing a new campaign surrounding Valentine’s Day. Members of the John Wick text club received a link earlier this afternoon to a website where they can customize Wick-themed cards to send their loved ones.

All in all, there were seven different cards released with stills from John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum — each with a different phrase. From the “We make a great team” card, which features franchise star Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry, to “You’re my ride or die — which features Reeves riding a horse — there are more than enough choices to choose from. To view the entire selection of cards, visit Valentine.JohnWick.Movie.

“Before you prepare for war,” the text read. “Take a moment to tell your loved ones they’re on your mind.”

Just last week, the text service teased fans of upcoming news, but it’s unclear if these cards are all that text meant or not. The third entry the John Wick franchise is on tap to be brand’s biggest movie yet, and director Chad Stahelski already has his eyes set on future Wick properties.

According to Stahelski, he and Reeves have plenty of ideas for additional movies. He insists they’ll film more movies should fans continue responding well to the films.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” says Stahelski. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

So far, John Wick: Chapter 2 is the highest-grossing film in the franchise, having made over $171 million at the worldwide box office as its predecessor walked away with just $88 million. Since the franchise has since gained a cult following, the third flick will more than likely find itself atop the box office rankings for the franchise.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum speeds into theaters on May 17th.