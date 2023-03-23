John Wick 4 Stars Ian McShane and Lance Reddick Talk Friendship Between Charon and Winston (Exclusive)

John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Lance Reddick and Ian McShane talked about the friendship between Charon and Winston. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis sat down for an exclusive interview with the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4. Both Reddick and McShane were very complimentary of each other and clearly enjoyed working together. The entire conversation takes on a different tone now after The Wire actor's tragic passing last week. He loved this franchise and the people he got to go into work with everyday. In his comments with McShane, it's apparent how much time they spent setting up the backstory for these two men. Their love for the craft is something to behold, and you can watch their full comments down below.

"We worked it out early on," McShane began. "We worked on our backstory, you know? Just to get some ease about being with each other and playing the parts. I think they know each other very well, they've been together a long time. They worked here since they were kids. When he was a kid, when I wasn't a kid, because I'm older than him… There's a personal built in interest."

Reddick reflected, "There's a part of me that feels like he owes his life to Winston. So, he will give his life for him. When the developments that occur in the fourth installment happen… our bond is so tight, because it really is family, that it gives him the impetus for his journey throughout the fourth installment."

John Wick Creative Team and Stars Show Support For Reddick's Family

"Charon is an indispensable part of the world of Wick. It's great to know that Lance will continue to make his mark on this franchise," producer Erica Lee said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick," John Wick director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves wrote after the news dropped. "He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family, and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

Here's how Lionsgate describes the upcoming film: "John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Lionsgae presents, a Thunder Road Films/87eleven production."

