John Wick: Chapter 4 Fan-Made Teaser Poster Has Us Hyped for Keanu Reeves' Return

John Wick: Chapter 4 has now been delayed nearly a full year, giving fans of the action-packed franchise plenty of time to theorize and speculate where it's going next. The delay has also given fans to flex their creative muscles, like in the case of BossLogic pitting Wick (Keanu Reeves) against Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/The Punisher. Now, another fan artist has made a teaser poster for John Wick: Chapter 4 and it's good enough that it looks like it came straight from the marketing department at Lionsgate.

Outside of its action, the franchise has been known for its bright visuals and colorful scenes, from chasing bad guys through a bathhouse in the first Wick film to the brilliant bright overseas adventures in John Wick: Chapter 3. That fan teaser adheres to a similar thought process and the end result is an epic piece for John Wick: Chapter 4 - Blackout, as the fan artist calls it.

The delay is also giving those behind the movie ample time to finish the project. In one recent interview, franchise helmer Chad Stahelski admitted the script wasn't finished four the fourth feature. In fact, the director candidly spoke about how it might be the last one with him and Reeves involved.

“We have, I wouldn’t call it a first draft but I’d call it a ‘scriptment’: A written-out story, part outline, part script, part thing," Stahelski recently told Collider in an interview. "We know where we want to go, we know the thematics. We call it 'the toy box.' It’s like a 100-and-something page document, but some of it’s written. It’s a good place to start. Then we start thinning it out, and then we work with the writers to get the right scenes, and then we start working with Keanu’s dialogue. It’s a very outward-in process for us. Then, we’ll do the inward-outward process which is about character."

The director added, "No one was more shocked than we were when [Lionsgate] asked us to do a second one — and that was done as a single. And then we did a third one, okay, and that was meant to be done. Now we’ve been asked to do a fourth one and we’re like, ‘Okay, they’re all standalone. There’s no…plan. We’re kinda making it up as we go. But we finished the third one and Keanu and I are like, 'Okay, time to move on. Let’s go do a romantic comedy or something. We’re good.'"

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now set to hit theaters May 27, 2022.

