John Wick 5 Confirmed by Lionsgate Executive (But Will Keanu Reeves Return?)

Much like the beloved assassin played by Keanu Reeves, the John Wick franchise refuses to die, with Jenefer Brown, EVP and Head of Global Products & Experiences at Lionsgate, confirming that a new sequel in the saga is on the way. After the original John Wick debuted in 2014, the hitman-centric series earned a passionate following on home video, with each subsequent chapter in the series getting bigger and bloodier. After John Wick: Chapter 4, the franchise first expanded to the TV series The Continental and next, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is set to hit theaters on June 6th. Between the ending of Chapter 4 implying Wick’s final demise and the franchise expanding into spinoffs, many fans assumed the primary narrative had concluded, but this no longer seems to be the case.

“This world continues to grow and expand in incredible ways,” Brown shared with ComicBook about the franchise’s future. “Up next, of course, we have Ballerina, which is our first spin-off movie and [we] can’t wait for that to release to the world. Of course, we’ve announced we’re working on a fifth John Wick film. I think there are more spinoffs to come, a TV series, video game.”

When pressed, she shared, “We’ve shared that we’re developing a fifth John Wick film … [John Wick] may be [dead]. We are all on baited breath waiting to find out.”

Brown revealed this update about the franchise at a preview event for the John Wick Experience in Las Vegas. The John Wick Experience transports guests into the stylish, action-packed world of the legendary assassin, featuring interactive elements, themed set pieces, and cinematic storytelling that bring the high-octane universe to life.

When the attraction was announced, it was described, “The John Wick Experience an approximately 12,000-square-foot ticketed attraction located on the AREA15 campus, a curated collection of best-in-class immersive experiences, interactive attractions, events, and entertainment. The new experience blends immersive theatre and highly themed cinematic environments to create an interactive journey that transcends reality. Guests step through the doors of the Las Vegas Continental and into the fantastical underworld of John Wick, where they navigate a high-stakes adventure as well as visit a themed bar and retail shop open to the general public.”

“Each group of guests will be tasked with specific missions, playing out in unique ways with characters, mythology, and iconography from the Wick universe. They may rub elbows with Continental staff, assassins, crime bosses, or other curious guests like themselves within the relative safety of the Continental. Guests will be drawn into the culture, trusted with secrets, and invited to private areas of the Continental, promising an authentic and compelling action-packed experience.”

Reeves himself previously confirmed that he believes the character to be dead, though he is confirmed to appear in the upcoming Ballerina. Whether or not John Wick 5 will revive Reeves is yet to be seen.

Stay tuned for updates on John Wick 5. The John Wick Experience is now open.