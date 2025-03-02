Keanu Reeves Opens Up About a Possible John Wick 5 Return (But Fans Won’t Be Happy)

The deadly assassin who successfully fought off hundreds of attackers may have finally met his match: reality. Keanu Reeves recently crushed fans’ hopes for more John Wick adventures during a candid interview with Extra TV. When pressed about the future of the character who transformed Reeves’ career over the past decade, the actor’s response was surprisingly direct and definitive. Rather than leaving the door open with the typical Hollywood non-answers, Reeves made it clear that he considers his character’s journey complete after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4. This straightforward stance comes after four increasingly successful films that elevated a modest revenge thriller into one of cinema’s most respected and influential action franchises. The uncertainty surrounding the franchise’s future emerges as multiple spin-offs enter development, leaving audiences to wonder whether the John Wick universe can maintain its distinctive appeal without the character who started it all.

“You know, the character’s dead. He died in ‘John Wick Chapter 4,’” Reeves said when asked about John Wick 5. When the interviewer suggested that Hollywood often finds ways to resurrect characters, Reeves acknowledged this tradition but firmly stated, “Right now? Right now there isn’t.” His comments leave little room for interpretation about the current status of any fifth installment.

In a separate conversation with CBS News, Reeves elaborated on his personal hesitations about returning to the physically demanding role. While he didn’t completely close the door on the possibility, he admitted that there could be physical limitations to a return.

“You can never say never. My knees right now are saying, ‘I can’t do another John Wick.’ So my heart does, but I don’t know if my knees can do it,” he said.

Despite these statements suggesting we may have seen the last of Reeves as the titular character, fans can take some comfort in knowing they haven’t seen the last of John Wick entirely.

“There’s a version of it called ‘Ballerina,’ which is in the John Wick world. AndJohn Wick makes a brief appearance,” Reeves said.

The upcoming spin-off, led by Ana de Armas and scheduled for release on June 6, 2025, takes place between the events of the third and fourth films, allowing for Wick’s involvement without contradicting his fate in Chapter 4. The franchise faces a significant challenge moving forward without its iconic lead. While several characters from John Wick: Chapter 4 could potentially take up the mantle – including Donnie Yen’s Caine, Rina Sawayama’s Akira, or Shamier Anderson’s Mr. Nobody – none were clearly positioned as Wick’s successor. Ana de Armas’ character in Ballerina might represent the franchise’s best hope for establishing a new protagonist capable of carrying the series forward.

The future of the John Wick universe appears to be at a crossroads. While spin-offs like Ballerina and a rumored project centered on Caine suggest the franchise will continue expanding, the apparent retirement of its central character raises questions about whether these extensions can capture the same magic. For now, fans may need to accept that the franchise is evolving beyond its original incarnation – with or without the man who made “Yeah, I’m thinking I’m back” one of cinema’s most memorable lines.