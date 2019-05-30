Here’s What an Animated John Wick Series Could Look Like

It’s no secret that the John Wick universe is blossoming into a formidable franchise in Hollywood. Three movies in and the movies have never made more money for Lionsgate than the latest entry, which allowed the studio to push a fourth film into development in no time at all.

Now, acclaimed animation artist Coran Kizer Stone has published a few pieces that show how the franchise’s titular character played by Keanu Reeves could look as a cartoon. Quite frankly, it has us hoping the studio ends up pulling the trigger on an adult-oriented cartoon sooner or later.

Through the extended holiday weekend, John Wick: Chapter 3 has grossed a franchise-high $185.58 million worldwide. In comparison, John Wick: Chapter 2 earned $171.5m worldwide while the first John Wick finished its global box office run at $88.8m. Franchise helmer Chad Stahelski previously teased the fourth film in an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit earlier this month, days before the studio officially announced its plans.

“1 was difficult because we didn’t understand what we wanted to do, quite,” the director began. “Number 2, we had to map up a whole world we didn’t think of before. 3, how do we expand and get the audience something creative, not just bigger and cooler. Number 4, I’m certain, will be more difficult.”

Stahelski had previously said that he and Reeves were willing to do as many Wick movies as the box office would allow.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” said Stahelski. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

is now in theaters.