John Wick: Ballerina Casting Breakdowns Reveal First Details of New Spinoff

John Wick: Chapter 4 may have gotten pushed back a full year, but that doesn't mean we won't be getting a movie in the franchise before then. New casting breakdowns for Ballerina have surfaced online, suggesting Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment are moving full steam ahead on the spin-off, even though the fourth Wick film is now delayed to May 2022. A casting grid obtained by ace scooper Daniel RPK reveals a ton of spoiler-filled details about the spinoff, including the fact the studio is eyeing Chloë Grace Moretz to play the titular assassin.

The breakdown suggest Moretz is being eyed to play a character named Rooney Brown, an orphan that grew up within The Director's crime family, one of the organizations that serve the Wick world's High Table. "Rooney is a trained killer that travels the globe eliminating terrorists, and other targets, but strictly refuses to kill anyone that she doesn't believe deserves death," the breakdown reads. "After being targeted by a rival organization, Rooney retires but then seeks revenge when her entire family is slaughtered."

It should be noted both The Director (Anjelica Huston) and John Wick (Keanu Reeves) are listened on the casting breakdown as cameo roles, saying the studio is actively in talks with both camps for appearances in the flick. Also of note is the fact the breakdown has also descriptions for characters named Winston and Charon, though it doesn't mention Ian McShane or Lance Reddick will be reprising those roles like it does with The Director and John Wick.

The breakdown does reveal that the antagonist of the movie is a character named Mayor Elias Muller, the leader of a sleepy little town named Sunnyvale. As the grid suggests, Mayor Muller is "a sociopathic killer the leads his town full of assassins," attempting to protect them form discovery by the outside world. It looks like this town — Sunnyvale — is the organization that Rooney Brown goes toe-to-toe with throughout the flick.

Though it doesn't have a release date, the casting breakdown says the production is looking to begin filming this year. Produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica, Ballerina is directed by Len Wiseman from a script by Shay Hatten. The working logline for the film says, "A retired assassin seeks revenge after her entire family is murdered, uncovering the secrets behind a quiet Europen town."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now set to hit theaters May 27, 2022. Ballerina has yet to set a release date.

