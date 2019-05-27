John Wick: Chapter 3 Is Now Top Box Office Earner in the Franchise

Not only is John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum the first movie to beat Avengers: Endgame at the box office, but it will also go down as the biggest financial success of the beloved franchise to-date. Even though it hasn’t been out for all that long, Parabellum is already the highest grossing installment in the entire John Wick franchise.

Just 10 days after its release, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum has earned $181 million at the global box office. John Wick: Chapter 2, which was released in theaters in 2017, earned just over $171 million throughout its entire box office run. There is likely still plenty of life left in Parabellum as well, especially without a real R-rated action blockbuster hitting theaters any time soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original John Wick was certainly a surprise hit, and garnered more than enough critical acclaim to help get a sequel into production, but it wasn’t near the financial success of its follow-up efforts. The first movie arrived in 2014 with a box office haul around $88 million.

This weekend is the second for John Wick: Chapter 3 and it’s already earned a little over $24 million at the domestic box office alone, bringing its North American total to $107 million. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is expected to earn another $6 million on Memorial Day, giving it an even bigger total for the extended weekend.

Fortunately for John Wick and fans of the action franchise, there is already more Keanu Reeves in store. Just after dominating its opening weekend at the box office, another John Wick sequel was officially confirmed by Lionsgate. There’s no telling exactly where the series will be taken, but John Wick: Chapter 4 will be hitting theaters on May 21, 2021. This gives us another two years before the beloved former assassin is back in the saddle once again.

John Wick: Chapter 3 ended on quite the cliffhanger, as John Wick joined forces with the Bowery King, who essentially declared war on the High Table on behalf of the entire city of New York. Parabellum is Latin for “Prepare for war,” so it looks as if this entire movie was setting the stage for what’s to come.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is now playing in theaters.