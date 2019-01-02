‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Will Have Higher Kill Count Than ‘John Wick 2’

The third installment of the John Wick franchise will outdo its predecessor’s kill count according to director Chad Stahelski.

While Stahelski notes John Wick: Chapter 3 is “a little bit of an origin story,” he also promises the movie’s final kill count will “land slightly north” of John Wick: Chapter 2‘s. This might be partially thanks to the cast of the John Wick franchise getting an impressive expansion this time around.

For example, Halle Berry joins the mix as Sofia, a deadly killer similar to Wick who also has a story tied tightly to dogs. Unlike Wick, whose big screen adventures began with a revenge quest when his puppy was murdered, Sofia keps two Belgian Malinois dogs as sentimental reminders of her past. “Whereas John’s puppy was symbolic of his wife, Halle’s two dogs are symbolic of someone she’s lost,” Stahelski said, adding that the production did manage to develop an action-sequence for Sofia’s “canine assistants…. They work very well tactically.”

Others cast members joining include Mark Dacascos and Asia Kate Dillon, playing members of the High Table, otherwise known as the criminal council often in control of Wick’s fate. John Wick: Chapter 3 also gains Anjelica Huston as “someone who was responsible for [Wick’s] upbringing and his protection.”

While the bodies continue to pile up in the John Wick franchise, there certainly are enough left standing for the cast and crew to consider popping back into this expanding universe for a fourth installment should Chapter 3 be a success. “We did the first one and were like, ‘They’re going to laugh at us,’” Stahelski said. “This one, I’m already looking for janitorial jobs.”

The first John Wick movie hit theaters in October 24, 2014. The sequel released on February 10, 2017. The two films played a large part in bringing Keanu Reeves back to the big screen, having garnered $88 million worldwide and $171 million worldwide, respectively. Both more than tripled their estimated budgets at the box office.

John Wick: Chapter 3 hits theaters on May 17, 2019.

(via EW)