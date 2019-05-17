John Wick: Chapter 3 Pulls In $5.9 Million On Opening Night

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is having a solid start at the box office, taking in an impressive $5.9 million in Thursday night showings. It’s more than a 600% increase by the same day numbers from the first John Wick movie, which took in $950,000 on its Thursday night showings. It also builds on the $2.2 million from John Wick: Chapter 2. The $5.9 million is more impressive when considering the film is R-rated, an element which often hinders some films’ abilities to post big box office numbers.

For comparison, John Wick: Chapter 3 exceeded the Thursday night numbers of the PG-13 James bond films before it, as Spectre took in $5.25 million and Skyfall hauled in $4.6 million. John Wick: Chapter 3 would be expected to post a weekend total close to $80 million if it were to continue to outdo those films but on the heels of millions heading to theaters for Avengers: Endgame, box office projections have been skewed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In its fourth weekend, Avengers: Endgame took in $3.4 million, topping everything not titled John Wick: Chapter 3. Endgame is expected to put up another successful weekend, projecting a domestic haul of about $30 million. John Wick: Chapter 3 will likely land close to $50 million, making it the first film to top Avengers: Endgame in an overall weekend since the epic Marvel ensemble released on April 26.

John Wick: Chapter 3 is bolstered in its opening weekend by high praise from critics and some stunning additions to its cast. The unexpected action franchise launched in 2015, putting Keanu Reeves back in the driver’s seat of an action franchise. In its first sequel, the franchise added Reeves’ Martix co-star Laurence Fishburne. This time around, the trilogy adds Halle Berry and Ian McShane to the mix.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is expected to finish in third place with a $20 million weekend, following the news of a sequel to the film being in development at Legendary. Should the film continue to see success at the box office, a Pokémon movie universe is certainly on the horizon.

Which movie are you seeing in theaters this weekend? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!