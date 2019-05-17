Does John Wick: Chapter 3 Have a Post-Credits Scene

There’s no way to escape it now: We live in the era of the post-credits scene. Ever since Marvel surprised us with the debut of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man back in 2008, these credits stingers have become a filmmaking phenomenon, especially when it comes to franchises. When movies are part of a bigger series, or come from a well-known intellectual property, we’ve come to expect something at the end of the credits. This goes for superhero movies, animated adventures, and yes, even action flicks like John Wick.

Outside of its brutal action sequences, John Wick is known for its incredibly world-building. There is so much under the surface teasing a rich history of the assassins in the film, and setting up an abundance of sequels in the process. This type of storytelling keeps everyone excited about what’s to come in the franchise, though to this point, John Wick hasn’t needed to utilize a post-credits scene to do so. Does John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum break that trend?

If you’re hoping to see a post-credits scene in John Wick 3, don’t hold your breath. Just like the previous two installments, the movie ends when the credits roll. The end.

Now, that’s not to say you shouldn’t stay through the credits. There’s no tease or special message or extra footage waiting for you at the end, but that’s not why you should stay. John Wick movies are highly-praised for their stunt work and effects. What you may not realize is that it takes hundred and hundreds of people to bring films like these together. The only way for them to get credit for the work they do is in the credits, so it’s always nice for us as fans to stick around and respect what they’ve put into the movie.

It’s nice to stick around through the credits, but if you’re looking for more of the story, there’s not a reason to stay. Just keep on waiting for the official announcement that John Wick: Chapter 4 is on the way.

