John Wick Spin-off Ballerina Theatrical Release Date Revealed

The world of John Wick is expanding. Following the success of the initial trilogy, Lionsgate green lit multiple sequels and spin-offs, with the first of those coming earlier this year in the form of John Wick: Chapter 4. Beyond Keanu Reeves's leading character, Lionsgate also gave the go-ahead to two spin-off projects: The Continental and Ballerina. The Continental is set to be a miniseries that will spotlight the infamous hotel and its controversial clientele while Ballerina will bring Ana de Armas's Rooney into the John Wick universe as she embarks on her own quest for vengeance.

The latter has now received a release date. Ballerina will arrive in theaters on June 7th, 2024.

Ballerina entered post-production this past February. The film shot in Prague for about five total months, and de Armas admitted that the process had been grueling.

"We've been in Prague filming for four months, we still have one more month to go, and I'm in pain," de Armas said in January. "My body, my back, everything hurts. I'm sore, I'm bruised."

While she has experience in action movies before, notably having one of the most popular scenes in No Time To Die, de Armas admitted that Ballerina takes that slice of James Bond fighting to the "next level." Despite the challenges, de Armas added that watching Reeves go through stunt work so effortless inspires her to push herself.

"This man is just rolling and throwing me and doing these crazy stunts, and I'm like, 'I can't complain anymore. I'm done,'" de Armas recalled. "Because he's doing it. He truly is the best."

Alongside de Armas and Reeves, Ballerina will also feature a posthumous performance from Lance Reddick, as the late actor will reprise his role as Charon. Ian McShane is back as Winston Scott and Anjelica Huston is set to return as "The Director." Gabriel Byrne (In Treatment), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), and Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace) will also appear in undisclosed roles.

Ballerina hits theaters on June 7th, 2024. John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently playing in cinemas worldwide.