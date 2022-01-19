Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s New Movie Stops Production Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Filming on Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise has halted due to a COVID outbreak in Queensland, Australia. According to Yahoo!, reports indicate that both Clooney and Roberts have returned to the United States with local reports noting that the production shutdown will last for three months though it is unclear at this time when production will actually resume. The film, which began production last year, was only two weeks away from completion at the time of shutdown.

Directed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again writer and director Ol Parker, Ticket to Paradise follows two divorced parents (Roberts and Clooney) who rush to Bali to stop their lovestruck daughter from rushing into a marriage of her own, repeating her parents’ mistake. Clooney and Roberts previously appeared together in Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve and Money Master, Roberts played a role in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which was the first feature film Clooney directed. In addition to Clooney and Roberts, Ticket to Paradise also stars Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd.

Ticket to Paradise is being produced through UK-based Working Title, Roberts’ Red Om Films, and Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and is being distributed by Universal Pictures. The film had previously been given a release date of September 30, 2022 that was shifted to October 21, 2022, though this production shutdown now has that new date in question.

Ticket to Paradise isn’t the only production to hit a delay or other complication due to the latest developments in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The most recent Scream movie cancelled their red carpet premiere due to COVID-19 surges while Fox’s new television series, Monarch, delayed their premiere until fall due to the pandemic.

Ticket to Paradise is currently set for an October 21, 2022 release. It’s unclear if the currently production delay will change that date. Keep checking with ComicBook.com for more details.