First Jumanji: The Next Level Reactions Land Online

Media were treated to the first screening of Jumanji: The Next Level and as such, first reactions have promptly surfaced online. Throughout the majority of reactions, most critics applauded the follow-up for its tremendous comedy all while pointed out it carried a substantial amount of heart and emotion. Reprising their roles in the film include Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. New comes include Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover.

The sequel’s synopsis can be found below. It hits theaters December 13th.

“A team of friends return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own but discover that nothing is as they expect. The players need to brave parts unknown, from arid deserts to snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.”

#Jumanji’s sequel #TheNextLevel does what few sequels can do… make a movie that’s just as good, if not better than the first. They kept what was fun and built on it, with hilarious changes that left me laughing out loud often. Worth seeing #JumanjiTheNextLevel! pic.twitter.com/fRgDwywta2 — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) November 20, 2019

Just came out of the #Jumanji The Next Level screening! Super fun, higher stakes, more emotional moments. For me, the first one belonged to @jackblack; this one is @KevinHart4real’s. But everyone was stellar as always. Also, great surprises in store! pic.twitter.com/h2jJTAdvGZ — Rebecca Brayton | WatchMojo (@rebeccabrayton) November 20, 2019

Body swap movies are the greatest – especially a body swap movie with an A+ ensemble like #JumanjiTheNextLevel. The action is fun but I could watch Johnson, Hart, Gillan and Black play with that format for hours. And now with Awkwafina too! Such a great addition to the group! pic.twitter.com/87TM7nyiQ9 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) November 20, 2019

The new #JumanjiTheNextLevel has some huge surprises and introduces a LOT of story that’s fun to explore. The best reason to go back into the game? @KevinHart4real channeling Danny Glover. That joke kept making me laugh long and hard! pic.twitter.com/AtHsaAezSw — Sean O’Connell (@Sean_OConnell) November 20, 2019

