First Jumanji: The Next Level Reactions Land Online

Media were treated to the first screening of Jumanji: The Next Level and as such, first reactions […]

By

Media were treated to the first screening of Jumanji: The Next Level and as such, first reactions have promptly surfaced online. Throughout the majority of reactions, most critics applauded the follow-up for its tremendous comedy all while pointed out it carried a substantial amount of heart and emotion. Reprising their roles in the film include Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. New comes include Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover.

The sequel’s synopsis can be found below. It hits theaters December 13th.

“A team of friends return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own but discover that nothing is as they expect. The players need to brave parts unknown, from arid deserts to snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.”

