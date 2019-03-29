‘Jumanji 3’ Working Title Revealed

UPDATE: A source directly involved with production of the Jumanji sequel has informed ComicBook.com that “J19” is not the film’s working title.

Jumanji 3, which is aiming to be a direct sequel to the recent Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, has revealed its working title. The film is in production in the name “Jumanji 2” or “J19.” The production name of “Jumanji 2” is interesting, seeing as this is technically the third film in the franchise, which loosely continued the story originated in 1995’s Jumanji.

The third Jumanji film began production earlier this year. It will return Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart to their roles as characters living in the video game world of Jumanji. Johnson shared the first photo from production on Instagram recently.

Check out Johnson’s photo from the set of Jumanji 3 below.

“Finished strong,” Johnson wrote in the post, showcasing a photo taken by his producer and Seven Bucks Productions partner Hiram Garcia. “130am. On set. JUMANJI. Wrapped another very productive (and fun) week of filming. Hat tip of gratitude and love to my hard working and brilliant film crew who makes all the magic happen behind the curtains. Come Monday mornin’, we’ll punch that clock and continue down our Jumanji Universe road. Over and out ~ The Smoldering Dr. Bravestone.”

The new Jumanji film will be directed by Jake Kasdan, who also helmed the previous movie and comedies such as Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story and Orange County. Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg are returning to write the film. Rosenberg has plenty of impressive writing credits, including Con Air, High Fidelity, and Venom. Pinkner also wrote for Venom, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and various television shows, including Lost and Fringe.

This third Jumanji movie is expected to his theaters on December 13, 2019.