‘Jumanji’: Karen Gillan Shares Hilarious Behind the Scenes Video of Jack Black

The sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is currently in production, and the film’s cast appear to be having a blast together. Karen Gillan, who plays Ruby Roundhouse in the films (although, you might know her best as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) posted a video of Jack Black singing in his “sleep.” The actor was taking requests mid-snooze, and it is nothing short of delightful.

“Ok so @jackblack even sings in his sleep. #jumanji #2manji #cultureclub,” she wrote. In video, you can hear Black making noises as Gillan proclaims, “Jack’s singing in his sleep!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I wonder if he takes requests,” she added. “Rolling Stones,” she whispers. “Culture club,” someone else shouts. Black, of course, delivers while the people in the background giggle.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, clearly loving the behind the scenes fun.

“You guys are so goofy!,” @renea_speck remarked.

“Now this just made my day!,” @shinydotlive replied.

“I loveeee seeing behind the scenes stuff! Good to see actors/actresses just chillout and have some fun outside of shoots,” @_ausdragon_ added.

Gillan and Black are re-teaming up with the previous film’s cast, which includes Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Nick Jonas. Rhys Darby and the first film’s cast of teens, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, will also be returning in some capacity.

The movie also features some exciting additions, including Awkwafina, who rose to stardom last year with Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians. It was also announced at the beginning of the year that Danny DeVito of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Batman Returns fame was signed up to play a part in the film. DeVito is not the only veteran Danny to join the cast. Danny Glover, the actor best known for playing Roger Murtaugh in the Lethal Weapon films, is also joining the project. Once Upon a Time‘s Dania Ramirez is also a new addition.

The new movie will be directed by Jake Kasdan, who also helmed the previous movie and comedies such as Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story and Orange County. Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg are returning to write the film. Rosenberg has plenty of impressive writing credits, including Con Air, High Fidelity, and Venom. Pinkner also wrote for Venom, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and various television shows, including Lost and Fringe.

The latest installment of the Jumanji franchise is scheduled for release on December 13th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Toy Story 4 trailer, we’re breaking down James Gunn’s return to Marvel Studios and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!