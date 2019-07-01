Jumanji Star Kevin Hart is Not Happy These Kids Like The Rock More

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock have worked on various projects together, which has led to a hilarious faux rivalry. Two pals enjoy razzing each other and trying to top each other in the best ways. Recently, Hart met up with some children and asked them who their favorite actor in Jumanji is. Unfortunately for Hart, a couple of the kids weren’t there to spare the actor’s feelings. When it came to their favorite, The Rock was their top choice. The video was shared by WorldStarHipHop and was soon seen and reshared by The Rock.

“Kevin Hart didn’t quite get the response he was looking for…😳😩😂 @KevinHart4real @TheRock,” they wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sorry Kev, but kids will always tell the truth. The heart loves what the heart loves – and congratulate them from Uncle Rock for already being taller than you.

Good luck on your shoot, my friend. https://t.co/IMcmuz2R8R — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 1, 2019

“Sorry Kev, but kids will always tell the truth. The heart loves what the heart loves – and congratulate them from Uncle Rock for already being taller than you. Good luck on your shoot, my friend,” Johnson added.

Ouch! Talk about adding insult to injury. Many people commented on the posts, clearly enjoying the fun content.

“That kid is being honest at least,” @iamjamesmarbles pointed out.

“The Rock takes no prisoners. Last part has ended me,” @Tom_Blake11 wrote.

“Gotta love the kids straight up keeping it real,” @Jo_Frost added.

“You two are hilarious! We like how you keep roasting him but he takes it like a big man! We need more Dwayne Johnson & Kevin Hart moments & films,” @ItsMeRealAkash replied.

Earlier today, the first trailer for the actors’ next collaboration, Jumanji: The Next Level, dropped. In the last film, Johnson and Hart’s video game avatars were taken over by teens, but this time they’ll be taken over by Danny DeVito and Danny Glover. In addition to the aforementioned actors, the film will also star a returning Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, and the previous movie’s cast of teens. It will also see franchise newcomers Awkwafina and Dania Ramirez

Jumanji: The Next Level is expected to hit theaters on December 13th.