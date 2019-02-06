Nick Jonas Returning for ‘Jumanji’ Sequel

The entire gang is getting back together! While the core four cast members from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle had signed on to return for Sony’s upcoming sequel, there was still one name missing from every report. Fortunately that all changed this week, as Nick Jonas is officially coming back.

Per a new report from Deadline, Jonas has now signed on to reprise his role as Alex in the next installment of the Jumanji franchise. While he was largely missing from most of the original film’s advertising, Alex joined the other for main characters inside the jungle of the game, helping lead them through the game. He had been stuck in the game for 20 years when he ran into the rest of the group. Once they had beaten the game, and the teenagers returned to real life, they found Alex as an adult, as their victory gave him a second chance to grow up outside the game. The adult version of the character was played by Colin Hanks in one of the final scenes of the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also returning for the Jumanji are the four major stars from the first installment: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. The teenagers from the first film, who jumped into the game before turning into their older counterparts, will also be returning for round two. That includes cast members Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff.

Additionally, the nine returning performers are being joined by three franchise newcomers, all of which are substantial names. Both Danny DeVito and Danny Glover have officially signed on to the project, and Crazy Rich Asians breakout Awkwafina is in final negotiations to join them. All three of their roles are being kept under wraps at this time.

Also under wraps is the overall plot of the film. All we know is that it will follow the events of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Jake Kasdan will return as director with a screenplay he co-wrote alongside Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Kasdan, Matt Tolmach, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Johnson are all producing.

Are you excited for the new Jumanji movie? Let us know in the comments below!