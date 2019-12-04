Jumanji: The Next Level’s Danny DeVito Preps to Become The Rock in Hilarious Video

Next week will see the release of Jumanji: The Next Level, which is serving as a direct sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The new movie will see the return of many actors from the previous film, including Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. The movie will also feature some new franchise faces, including Danny DeVito, the legendary actor best known for his roles in Taxi, Batman Returns, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The two men have been having a blast on the global press tour and even crashed a wedding together. Johnson’s latest post shows DeVito going method in order to channel playing The Rock in the movie.



“As an actor, Mr DeVito went deep method for our JUMANJI,” Johnson wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the video shows DeVito saying he’s a “strict” method actor as he explains his steps to becoming The Rock, which included training, bulking up, emotional work, and finally some hair and make-up, which turned him into Johnson.

“Acting, it’s just that easy,” The Rock says with DeVito’s voice.

Jumanji: The Next Level will also see the return of Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas. Rhys Darby and the first film’s cast of teens, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, will also be returning in some capacity. Franchise newcomers also include Danny Glover, Awkwafina, and Dania Ramirez.

Also returning is director Jake Kasdan, who is working with a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Last year, Kasdan spoke about his love for this revitalized franchise and seemed excited about what’s to come.

“It’s a big part of what we’ve all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that’s a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it’s a big part of what I loved about it,” Kasdan said. “So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story.”

Jumanji: The Next Level will arrive in theaters on December 13th.