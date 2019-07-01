Jumanji Fans Are Flipping out Over the Rock Playing Danny Devito

The first trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level arrived today. The sequel sees the kids from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle returning to the video game world of Jumanji.
This time, things are different. The game is broken, their characters are mixed up, and Spencer’s grandfather, played by Danny DeVito, is along for the adventure.
The best part is that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is his avatar. That’s right, the Rock is playing Danny DeVito (sort of) in a movie.
Fans are losing it over this casting news and sharing their excitement on Twitter. Keep reading to see some of the best reactions.
What do you think of The Rock and Danny DeVito’s shared character in Jumanji: The Next Level? Let us know in the comments section. Jumanji: The Next Level opens in theater on December 13th.
Shut Up and Take My Money
The Rock is playing Danny DeVito? pic.twitter.com/JuDS7cEqpH— Mindd Kidzag (@MinddKidzag) July 1, 2019
You Don’t Know How Much You Need It
You don’t know much you need The Rock channeling Danny DeVito until you actually see it. https://t.co/QRD3x6B4Kt— Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) July 1, 2019
Everything I Ever Needed
Okay, The Rock playing Danny DeVito is everything I never knew I needed. https://t.co/x5G7uYzr7g— Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) July 1, 2019
1000% Down
whoa holy shit i am 1000% down to just watch dwayne the rock johnson do his danny devito impression for 110 minuteshttps://t.co/CBGFiPqxOr— Chris Hutchinson (@Laddo_D) July 1, 2019
All In
The Rock as Danny DeVito as The Rock. I’m all in— SchweatyVelvet (@SchweatyV) July 1, 2019
#JumanjiTheNextLevel
On Board
The last Jumanji was surprisingly good, so I’m on board with this (ESPECIALLY The Rock as Danny Devito) https://t.co/qLhFCAdNlz— Matty (@MattSimmonsBSU) July 1, 2019
Inside Every Rock
The new #JumanjiTheNextLevel trailer proves that inside every Rock there’s a slick slippery Danny DeVito trying to get out. pic.twitter.com/hdXQTdfKPM— Matt Fowler (@TheMattFowler) July 1, 2019
Sold
You’re telling me The Rock has to act like Danny Devito while running through a jungle…sold— Gucctimus Prime🍭 (@EliKneel) July 1, 2019
Give Them Oscars
Give the writers of JUMANJI 2 all the Oscars for coming up with the best possible idea for a sequel to a body-swap comedy: The Rock as Danny DeVito is just ingenious.— Jonnie Barrow (@JonnieBarrow) July 1, 2019
So Pumped
the rock playing danny devito playing the rock.— James Harrison (@Rum_with_Rum) July 1, 2019
this is it folks, this is peak cinema. so pumped to see more. https://t.co/9SuPKoYOyw
It’s Enough
Seeing The Rock play Danny Devito and Kevin Hart play anyone but Kevin Hart is enough to get me on board for the new Jumanji— James’ Id Release (@Jamnsteff) July 1, 2019
Absolutely Phenomenal
This looks absolutely phenomenal. The Rock playing Danny DeVito is just too much. https://t.co/elQOI0xTH0— Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) July 1, 2019