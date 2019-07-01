Jumanji Fans Are Flipping out Over the Rock Playing Danny Devito

The first trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level arrived today. The sequel sees the kids from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle returning to the video game world of Jumanji.

This time, things are different. The game is broken, their characters are mixed up, and Spencer’s grandfather, played by Danny DeVito, is along for the adventure.

The best part is that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is his avatar. That’s right, the Rock is playing Danny DeVito (sort of) in a movie.

Fans are losing it over this casting news and sharing their excitement on Twitter. Keep reading to see some of the best reactions.

What do you think of The Rock and Danny DeVito’s shared character in Jumanji: The Next Level? Let us know in the comments section. Jumanji: The Next Level opens in theater on December 13th.

Shut Up and Take My Money

The Rock is playing Danny DeVito? pic.twitter.com/JuDS7cEqpH — Mindd Kidzag (@MinddKidzag) July 1, 2019

You Don’t Know How Much You Need It

You don’t know much you need The Rock channeling Danny DeVito until you actually see it. https://t.co/QRD3x6B4Kt — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) July 1, 2019

Everything I Ever Needed

Okay, The Rock playing Danny DeVito is everything I never knew I needed. https://t.co/x5G7uYzr7g — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) July 1, 2019

1000% Down

whoa holy shit i am 1000% down to just watch dwayne the rock johnson do his danny devito impression for 110 minuteshttps://t.co/CBGFiPqxOr — Chris Hutchinson (@Laddo_D) July 1, 2019

All In

The Rock as Danny DeVito as The Rock. I’m all in



#JumanjiTheNextLevel — SchweatyVelvet (@SchweatyV) July 1, 2019

On Board

The last Jumanji was surprisingly good, so I’m on board with this (ESPECIALLY The Rock as Danny Devito) https://t.co/qLhFCAdNlz — Matty (@MattSimmonsBSU) July 1, 2019

Inside Every Rock

The new #JumanjiTheNextLevel trailer proves that inside every Rock there’s a slick slippery Danny DeVito trying to get out. pic.twitter.com/hdXQTdfKPM — Matt Fowler (@TheMattFowler) July 1, 2019

Sold

You’re telling me The Rock has to act like Danny Devito while running through a jungle…sold — Gucctimus Prime🍭 (@EliKneel) July 1, 2019

Give Them Oscars

Give the writers of JUMANJI 2 all the Oscars for coming up with the best possible idea for a sequel to a body-swap comedy: The Rock as Danny DeVito is just ingenious. — Jonnie Barrow (@JonnieBarrow) July 1, 2019

So Pumped

the rock playing danny devito playing the rock.



this is it folks, this is peak cinema. so pumped to see more. https://t.co/9SuPKoYOyw — James Harrison (@Rum_with_Rum) July 1, 2019

It’s Enough

Seeing The Rock play Danny Devito and Kevin Hart play anyone but Kevin Hart is enough to get me on board for the new Jumanji — James’ Id Release (@Jamnsteff) July 1, 2019

Absolutely Phenomenal