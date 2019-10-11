Disney’s Jungle Cruise Poster Released

Adding to the Jungle Cruise excitement that fans are feeling after the debut of a new trailer, Disney kept the excitement rolling by debuting an all-new poster for the film, which you can see below. The film is the latest attempt from Disney to take one of its beloved theme park rides and crafting a compelling storyline to make the mythology of the attraction even more exciting. The trend kicked off in 2003 with adaptations of The Pirates of the Caribbean and The Haunted Mansion rides, with the former launching a massively successful worldwide franchise. Jungle Cruise lands in theaters on July 24, 2020.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission. Also starring in the film are Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.

Jaume Collet-Serra is the director and John Davis, John Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, and Beau Flynn are the producers, with Doug Merrifield serving as executive producer.

The film adaptation of the ride has been in development for years, with Johnson regularly professing how passionate he was about making the event happen.

“This movie has been years in the making and from the bottom of my heart I am so honored, we are all so honored, to bring this rich story and movie to life for all of you guys around the world,” Johnson shared in a social media post earlier this year.

The Jungle Cruise ride has been open in Disneyland since the park initially launched and has remained largely unchanged. The experience takes you on a boat ride through a jungle populated by a number of animatronic animals, with the cruise director pointing out the local wildlife with a speech using a number of turns of phrase and puns.

“In 1955, Walt Disney imagined and designed and created the very first Jungle Cruise ride, and how about this? Walt Disney himself was the very first Skipper for the very first Jungle Cruise ride,” Johnson pointed out. “It is with great honor and reverence that I get an opportunity to play this role and we can show you guys this story. Walt, this one is for you buddy. And world, get ready for the adventure of a lifetime.”

