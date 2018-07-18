25-Foot Open-Shirt Jeff Goldblum Statue Appears in London for ‘Jurassic Park’ Anniversary

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the seminal film Jurassic Park, a 25-foot statue of Jeff Goldblum with an open shirt a la the famous scene has been erected in London’s Potter’s Field.

The unexpected display appears to be the work of NOW TV, a UK telecoms company. You can check out more photos of the installation below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Can you believe #JurassicPark is 25? 🤭🦖🦕



To celebrate, we’ve created a Jurassic-sized homage to heartthrob Jeff Goldblum 😍😍😍



He’s waiting for you at Potter’s Field until dinner time tomorrow 🗓#JurassicJeff #JP25 pic.twitter.com/Oimt6WAc8A — NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018

If you happen to be in the area, you’ll need to act fast if you want a quick snap with the giant likeness of Goldblum. According to NOW TV, it will be available “until dinnertime tomorrow.” After that, it will disappear, much like that unfortunate man on the toilet disappeared down the gullet of the Tyrannosaurus rex in the film. You don’t want to miss the giant painted-on chest hair, do you?

Jeff Goldblum recently reprised his role as Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which released back in June. That said, his performance likely pales in comparison to this giant, uncanny, dead-eyed statue in a London field.