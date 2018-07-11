‘Jurassic World 3’: Fans Petitioning to Have ‘Fallen Kingdom’ Director Replace Trevorrow

In the latest instance of movie fans thinking they know the best way for a franchise to move forward, some Jurassic Park fans have banded together to try to get Colin Trevorrow removed from his directing gig on Jurassic World 3 so he can be replaced by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona. A day after the petition was started, it has just passed 100 signatures.

“As longtime fans of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, we believe that director J. A. Bayona took an important step in the right direction with the franchise,” the petition reads. “After Fallen Kingdom, which ended up being a darker and more mature chapter than its predecessor, there would be no point in going back to Colin Trevorrow’s uninspired style.”

After the disappointing Jurassic Park III in 2001, it was more than a decade before Jurassic World landed in theaters, which Trevorrow directed and co-wrote. Prior to the blockbuster, Trevorrow’s projects were much smaller in scale, resulting in apprehension about the project.

Jurassic World‘s release earned the then-record for best opening weekend on its way to ultimately snagging $1.6 billion in its theatrical run.

The success of Jurassic World helped Lucasfilm make the decision to bring in Trevorrow to direct Episode IX, only to ultimately replace the filmmaker with The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams. Despite the only reasons given for the split being vague, some fans think this proves Trevorrow is unfit for the Jurassic World sequel.

“Trevorrow’s firing from Star Wars: Episode IX, along with the low production value of his indie movie The Book of Henry and his communication mistakes during Fallen Kingdom‘s marketing campaign, is a testament to his inadequacy,” the petition reasoned. “He’s proven himself unable to manage such a large and complex project. On the other hand, Bayona’s directorial skill and sensitivity are clearly perceivable and could give us another great episode, driving the franchise towards excellence and setting up a bright future for our beloved dinosaurs.”

While the third film might be years away, Trevorrow recently confirmed that his vision for the film required careful planning and stage-setting with the first two Jurassic World films.

“I just wanted the end of [Fallen Kingdom] to show that the equilibrium has changed for the characters and for the world,” Trevorrow shared with Empire. “That nothing will ever be the same as it was at the beginning of the film, and to have a wish-fulfillment promise of us being able to take this into a place that is truly exciting and something that we haven’t seen before. I have a dinosaur movie that I’ve always wanted to see, and it took two movies to earn it.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is in theaters now. Jurassic World 3 opens on June 11, 2021.

