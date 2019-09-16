Jurassic World: Battle at Big Rock Short Film Now Online

Fans were stunned to learn that the Jurassic World series was getting a surprising new addition to the canon this weekend with the release of a brand new short film called Battle at Big Rock, a big budget movie in a small package helmed by franchise shepherd Colin Trevorrow himself. While some were confused about what it actually meant, they were treated to their first look at the state of the world after dinosaurs escaped Isla Nublar in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, setting up the events of the third film in the trilogy.

The film just aired on the FX Network after the broadcast of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and now it’s available online for everyone to see. Check it out in the clip above!

The movie focuses on a family vacation to the titular big rock, where their attempt to bond at a camping trip goes awry when it’s interrupted by dinosaurs running amok and having no regard for the human lives just trying to have a good time. It will give us our first glimpse of the world after the insane events of Fallen Kingdom, where dinosaurs were introduced to the greater population across the world.

“Battle at Big Rock is a short film that takes place one year after the events of Fallen Kingdom,” Trevorrow told Collider. “It’s about a family on a camping trip to Big Rock National Park, about 20 miles from where the last film ended. There have been a few sightings, but this is the first major confrontation between dinosaurs and humans.”

When asked about his decision to make this movie, Trevorrow explained that he’s always been interested to venture out of the park and show how the world at large is affected by the experiments done in recreating dinosaurs. We caught glimpses of those repercussions in the first two Jurassic World movies, and now the door has been kicked down.

“The world is bigger than just the characters we’ve been following in the films,” Trevorrow explained. “We’ve finally taken the story off Isla Nublar, we wanted to show a glimpse of that new reality. If this really happened, you’d see a series of random disconnected incidents that would create a pattern of chaos. I wanted to see one of those incidents.”

Jurassic World: Battle at Big Rock is now available to watch online. Jurassic World 3 is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 11, 2021.