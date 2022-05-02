Jurassic World: Dominion to Get China Release

✖

Hollywood movies have had trouble getting releases in China as of late, but the tides could be turning thanks to Chris Pratt and his dinosaur pals. Jurassic World: Dominion is set to debut in North America this June, bringing the Jurassic World trilogy to a close. Unlike other recent franchise blockbusters, Jurassic World: Dominion is reportedly getting a full release in China, which could go a long way towards boosting its overall global box office production.

According to a report from The Ankler, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be the biggest Hollywood film to debut in China in some time. Dune and No Time to Die were the most recent Hollywood films to get a release in the country, but none of them fared too well, and neither were in a franchise quite as profitable as Jurassic Park. At this time, a release date for China hasn't been set, though Universal would obviously like it to debut as close to the North American release as possible.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be bringing together the characters of both Jurassic franchises. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise their roles from the first two Jurassic World films, and they'll be joined by original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

In addition to bringing back beloved characters from Jurassic movies past, Dominion will also be introducing a few brand new dinosaurs to the franchise.

"Well it's probably the best part of my job is that I get to be in a little sandbox and and whichever dinosaurs I'm playing with at the time I get to put those in the movie," director Colin Trevorrow told Fandango. "So I also have to keep some of them in the corner of the sandbox and make sure to to save them and we saved for this movie some of my favorites. We saved dinosaurs with feathers, Giganotosaurus which is the largest land-based carnivore...That part is a blast, realizing them making these incredible animatronics all of the resources that we were given on this movie to just make it something that felt just real and tactile and authentic. I'm so proud of that part, I can't speak to its quality, I have to let them do that. I just lay the film at your feet and ask hopefully you will enjoy it but the craftsmanship behind it is extraordinary."

Are you looking forward to seeing what Jurassic World: Dominion has in store next month? Let us know in the comments!