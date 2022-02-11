Jurassic World: Dominion Twitter Emojis Revealed

Yesterday saw the long-awaited first trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion, which is finally hitting theaters this summer. Fans of the franchise also got a look at a new poster, and the Internet went crazy for the trailer’s first look at Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). Today, more fun is hitting Twitter with a new set of dinosaur emojis in honor of the film.

“Did you find all the new #JurassicWorldDominion dinosaur emojis?,” the official Jurassic World account tweeted. The dinos include Parasaurolophus, Velociraptor, Stygimoloch, Mosasaurus, T-Rex, Ankylosaurus, Carnotaurus, Quetzalcoatlus, Dilophosaurus, and Pteranodon. You can check them out in the tweet below:

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. In addition to the original trio, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy-nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It). Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

In a recent interview, Trevorrow explained why they waited to bring in Dern, Neill, and Goldblum.

“This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning,” Trevorrow told reporters. “It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.