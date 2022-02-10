Jurassic World: Dominion Official Poster Released

The next installment in the Jurassic World franchise is coming, and today, we got a first look at the film, titled Jurassic World: Dominion, with a new teaser trailer. Also released? A poster, which casts the Jurassic Park logo from years past in amber. That’s not only a nice touch for what they’re billing as the end of the trilogy, but also something we’re kind of shocked nobody has done before, given how beautifully it ties into the premise of the whole franchise. Producers have said that while the Jurassic World trilogy is drawing to a close, that doesn’t mean the end for Jurassic Park.

With an animated series on Netflix and a sequel trilogy that has made bank at the box office, it’s difficult to imagine that the producers would even give the series any significant hiatus before they roll right into the next set of stories from the next director and characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see it below.

“This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning,” director Colin Trevorrow said during a recent press event in support of Jurassic World: Dominion. “It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life.”

Check out Universal’s description of the film below:

“This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe.”

“From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.”