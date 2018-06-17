‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Roars with Massive Overseas Box Office

Dinosaurs rule the Earth: Universal’s long-anticipated Jurassic World sequel continues to add to its hefty haul overseas.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has made $370 million abroad since its June 6 opening in several countries, earning an additional $173.6 million in 51 international territories this past weekend, Variety reports.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That figure includes a $111.8 million launch in China, adding to the $151.1 million earned in 48 markets as the dinosaur blockbuster rolled out across the globe earlier this month.

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s fifth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise, Fallen Kingdom showed strong holds in the UK and Ireland ($9.3m), Korea ($6.4m), Germany ($4.8m), and France ($4.3m).

Domestically, the J.A. Bayona-directed blockbuster is tracking for a $140m—$150m domestic debut, opening stateside June 22 before reaching Australia and Brazil on June 21, Mexico on June 22, and Japan July 13.

Its 2015 predecessor — the first Jurassic film since Jurassic Park III in 2001 — opened at a record-setting $208.8 million before going on to gross $1.671 billion worldwide.

$652 million of Jurassic World‘s massive haul was earned domestically, with the dino-mite performer scoring the rest of its $1.019 billion at the foreign box office.

Set four years after the events of Jurassic World, the sequel finds Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) attempting to salvage the remaining dinosaurs on Isla Nublar, site of the doomed dinosaur-centric theme park, before its looming destruction by way of a volcanic eruption.

Fallen Kingdom hits US theaters just one week after Disney-Pixar’s animated superhero sequel Incredibles 2, which scored the biggest-ever opening night for an animated movie — beating out Pixar’s own Finding Dory — before breaking records with a $180 million opening weekend, the best debut of all time for an animated movie.

Overseas, Incredibles 2 hauled in $51.5 million from its first 25 international markets, bringing its global opening to $231.5 million with no intention of slowing. Warner Bros.’ female-fronted Ocean’s 11 spinoff, the Sandra Bullock-led Ocean’s 8, added another $19.5 million after 10 days of release, bringing its worldwide score to $116 million.

Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story continues to struggle at the box office, with its worldwide haul standing at just $339 million — a disappointment for the usually unsinkable Star Wars brand.

The prequel-slash-spinoff has opened everywhere except Japan, where it opens June 29. Forecasts for Solo won’t fare much better with the just-released Incredibles 2 and a soon-to-open Fallen Kingdom on the way before theaters add Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp and Tom Cruise-led actioner Mission: Impossible — Fallout to their marquees.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens domestically June 22.