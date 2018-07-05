‘Jurassic World 3’ Will Be “Something We Haven’t Seen Before”

All five films in the Jurassic Park franchise have seen people visiting an area in which dinosaurs had been brought back to life through the wonders of science, only for those dinosaurs to wreak havoc on anyone in their paths. The ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom put the series in a new position and, according to Colin Trevorrow, who’s directing Jurassic World 3, allows the franchise to explore uncharted waters.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Videos by ComicBook.com

The conclusion of this most recent film saw dinosaurs brought from the original Jurassic World attraction in hopes of being sold off to the highest bidder. Instead, the dinosaurs were set free in northern California, with the film’s final moments showing loose dinosaurs running rampant through North America.

“I just wanted the end of [Fallen Kingdom] to show that the equilibrium has changed for the characters and for the world,” Trevorrow shared with Empire. “That nothing will ever be the same as it was at the beginning of the film, and to have a wish-fulfillment promise of us being able to take this into a place that is truly exciting and something that we haven’t seen before. I have a dinosaur movie that I’ve always wanted to see, and it took two movies to earn it.”

Jurassic Park has been a popular franchise for decades, though the development of Jurassic World didn’t necessarily mean it would be a success and lead to more films. That film grossing more than a billion dollars confirmed not only a sequel, but also the third film, which the filmmakers kept in mind in the process of developing Fallen Kingdom.

“There were moments that we thought, this is more like a Jurassic [World] 3 scene so we took them out from the script,” Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona pointed out about developing this sequel. “Some of those scenes we thought were better seen in a world where dinosaurs had spread all over the world. Colin, from time to time, came to me and said, ‘I want this character to say that line because this is a moment that’s referencing something I want to use in Jurassic 3‘.”

In addition to letting the dinosaurs run loose, the film also established that a former partner of John Hammond had successfully cloned a human, which could open up even more pathways for Jurassic World 3.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is in theaters now. Jurassic World 3 opens on June 11, 2021.

Did the events of this film get you excited for the next installment? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Empire]