Jurassic World: Rebirth Breaks a 10-Year Franchise Trend (What It Means for Jurassic World 5)

Jurassic World: Rebirth has been another successful entry in the long-running dinosaur franchise, but it does mark the end of one major streak dating back to 2015’s Jurassic World. Rebirth lived up to its title by ushering in a new era for the franchise, leaving behind the Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led trilogy to focus on a trio of new characters, played by Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey. With Gareth Edwards at the helm, it managed to deliver some of the old Spielbergian magic that had been missing from the saga.

Critics didn’t agree, with Jurassic World Rebirth‘s Rotten Tomatoes score at just 51%. That was hardly a surprise, though, given all but two Jurassic movies (the original Park and World) have “rotten” ratings on the platform. The movie has fared a lot better with audiences, and not just because of its solid 71% Popcornmeter score – but, crucially, at the box office. At the time of writing, Jurassic World Rebirth has grossed over $800 million worldwide, making it the fourth-biggest movie of 2025 so far, and the fourth to hit that milestone. As impressive as that is, though, it’s a long way from the franchise’s peak.

Why Jurassic World: Rebirth Will Fail To Hit $1 Billion At The Box Office

Prior to Rebirth, every Jurassic World movie had made over $1 billion at the box office. Combined with the original trilogy, the franchise was averaging just over $1bn per movie, with some help from its mammoth $1.6bn haul in 2015 when the franchise was saved from extinction. Rebirth‘s box office won’t reach those same heights, with projections to end its run in the $850m range, perhaps as high as $900m if it continues to hold strong internationally.

It’s clear that Jurassic World: Rebirth is one of the big winners of the summer box office, but it’s still notable – and interesting – that it won’t break the $1 billion barrier, when even Dominion (the franchise’s lowest-rated entry) managed to do so. The series is essentially bulletproof when it comes to poor critical reception, though the quality of Dominion might’ve had a minor impact on people being willing to turn out for another installment. However, it’s more indicative of a competitive slate and how much the box office has changed even since 2022.

Jurassic World: Rebirth did face strong competition, coming on the back of F1: The Movie (which delivered a hit for Brad Pitt and Apple), and then followed by Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Rebirth has comfortably come out on top in those box office battles but, in an era where people are going to the theater less and having to make choices about the one or two movies they see a month, it inevitably ate into its total somewhat. That was more so the case in the U.S., where Superman beat it at the domestic box office.

Dominion, for comparison, had a slightly easier run of things. It opened two weeks after Top Gun: Maverick, and there wasn’t a true four-quadrant box office rival until Thor: Love and Thunder almost a month later. The table below breaks down the domestic and international performance of the Jurassic World movies. Dominion – since it also released post-pandemic – is the best comparison point.

Movie Domestic International Total Jurassic World $653m $1,018bn $1,671bn Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom $417m $892m $1,310bn Jurassic World Dominion $376m $625m $1,001bn Jurassic World: Rebirth $327m $423m $800m

Internationally is where Rebirth has had its biggest successes, including a recent solid debut in Japan, but it also highlights where those shifts are taking place. The Japanese opening is similar for the two movies, but it remains to be seen if it’ll have the same legs. Dominion went on to gross $42m in that market, but Rebirth faces competition from the latest Demon Slayer movie. In other major international markets, it’s on level footing, or down a few million (which does add up).

Territory Dominion Rebirth United Kingdom $42.9m $42.8m France $29.3m $25.3m Mexico $43m $34.2m Australia $24.9m $19.3m South Korea $23.9m $15.3m

A major factor in all of this is China. The country is focused on growing its own film industry, with fewer Hollywood imports, and is no longer the same reliable market for tentpoles it used to be. Case in point: Dominion opened there with $52.9m, going on to a total of $157m; Rebirth opened with $25.7m, and has grossed $77.4m. Again, that’s not a bad performance, but it’s a 50% drop just three years later. If it had come close to matching that performance, then it’d be much closer to the $1bn mark.

Rebirth’s Box Office Is Still A Good Sign For Jurassic World 5’s Chances

Jurassic World Rebirth not hitting $1 billion is surprising in the context of the franchise and how the box office used to operate, but it’s less so when factoring in the new normal for blockbusters. $800m itself is no mean feat, and an increasingly rare one at that. Rebirth is the 21st movie to cross that milestone in the 2020s; only four managed it in all of 2024. In this reality, $800m is basically the new $1bn, putting the sequel’s performance in a new context that highlights how successful it really was.

Its lower production budget is also helpful in this regard. The movie cost a reported $180m (before marketing), meaning it has comfortably crossed the threshold for profitability and then some. Those factors are a great sign for Jurassic World 5. Universal has not yet confirmed a sequel, but it’s surely only a matter of time. In a changing box office landscape, Jurassic is as close to a sure thing as it’s possible to get, with dinosaurs even safer to bet on than superheroes. Rebirth may have ended a franchise streak, but Jurassic‘s future is still looking pretty good.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is currently available in theaters and on video-on-demand.