Jurassic World Rebirth Sequel’s Biggest Challenge Revealed in New Update

Jurassic World Rebirth rebooted the franchise, keeping it in the same world but bringing in new lead characters with the hope of starting a new chapter in the story. However, a sequel might be a little more challenging than franchise fans expected. The seventh film in the Jurassic Park/World franchise brought in Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey as the new leads, replacing Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who headlined the other films in the Jurassic World part of the franchise. Gareth Edwards (Godzilla) directed the movie with David Koepp returning to the franchise after a 28-year absence.

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It was Koepp who recently spoke about the franchise and the chances for a Jurassic World Rebirth sequel, including the challenges that come with it. While Universal is developing a sequel, Koepp told ScreenRant that there is a serious problem. He said no one has figured out how to “logically and in a scientifically believable way expand” the franchise.

What Could Happen Next in the Jurassic World Franchise?

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According to David Koepp, it is impossible to talk about Jurassic World Rebirth as the start of a new trilogy because the franchise has to keep getting better. “You can’t say trilogy,” Koepp said. “You got to make one good movie. So now what about another good movie? How would we do that? I think that the challenge of Rebirth was the franchises have become very big, very spread out. Let’s make the dinosaurs special again by restricting them.”

Koepp emphasized that by restricting them in Jurassic World Rebirth to one particular location, it now makes it harder to expand and get bigger. He said that until someone answers that question, they don’t have the next movie. Looking back on the franchise, the first Jurassic Park was on one island set up to be a tourist spot. Things stayed that way until one dinosaur got loose and made it to the mainland. In the Jurassic World franchise, the dinosaurs expanded all over the world, making things epic in scope. One thing that Jurassic World Rebirth did was to narrow that scope again, going back to the franchise’s roots.

After the franchise set dinosaurs loose on the planet, the storyline brought them back in by showing the Earth’s climate is unsuitable for the animals, and they are taken to equatorial regions where exclusion zones keep them safe. The plot of Jurassic World Rebirth sees a team sent in to extract DNA samples from specific dinosaurs to aid in creating life-changing medication. Of course, as expected from a movie with a pharmaceutical company in the background, things go wrong, and the company’s representative operates with questionable morality. When the movie ends, the team releases the biomaterial as an open-source resource for the world to use, and that ends the story.

What could happen next is up in the air. This movie was not the start of a new storyline, and it only served to introduce a new cast of characters. However, they have nowhere to go, and as Koepp said, until a new story that expands on this world develops, the sequel remains stalled.

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