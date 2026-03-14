Jurassic World Rebirth Could’ve Brought Back These Background Villains & It Would’ve Made More Sense

Jurassic World Rebirth is another entry in a long series of movies where humans have to face off against InGen’s resurrected dinosaurs. The film was lambasted for not doing anything new, being less interesting than previous entries, and failing to evolve the overall storyline of the Jurassic Park franchise. However, the film almost went in a slightly different direction, one that would have fixed these problems in a major way.

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Jurassic World Rebirth is the start of the next chapter in the Jurassic saga, with it abandoning Owen and Claire in favor of an all-new cast of characters. This time around, a group of dinosaur bounty hunters must travel to an abandoned InGen site and steal DNA from three of the island’s most dangerous predators. Along the way, they encounter all kinds of massive threats, including the escaped mutated dinosaur, the Distortus rex.

Biosyn Was Almost The Villain Of Rebirth, Not InGen

In the final version of Jurassic World: Rebirth, the movie again focuses on InGen. InGen is John Hammond’s company that has been used as the big bad of the franchise since the very beginning. It was behind the first batch of resurrected dinosaurs, the opening of the first Jurassic Park, and the opening of Jurassic World. However, Jurassic World Dominion took a big risk by moving away from InGen and instead focusing on a different genetics company: Biosyn.

It is likely that, due to Jurassic World Dominion‘s critical failure and lack of cultural impact, Rebirth decided to distance itself from its predecessor. This is probably why Biosyn and the cast of Dominion are missing from Rebirth, with the 2025 film instead being a new jumping-in point for fans. However, concept art for Rebirth has revealed that this wasn’t always the case.

This Jurassic World Rebirth concept art from ArtStation shows a character coming across the abandoned laboratory. However, it isn’t an InGen site this time. Instead, the roof of one of the facilities is labeled with the Biosyn name and its logo. This hints that Biosyn was going to return in Rebirth‘s early stages, with the company possibly being behind the Distortus rex rather than InGen.

Biosyn Would Have Better Connected Rebirth To Jurassic World Dominion

Image Courtesy of Universal

Jurassic World Rebirth evidently decided to move away from Biosyn at some point, and this was a bad call. Biosyn is the one new element that Jurassic World Dominion introduced, with it finally giving context to Lewis Dodgson’s plan in the first Jurassic Park. With the introduction of Biosyn, it seemed like the franchise finally had a new big bad, so it’s a shame that Rebirth abandoned it after only one film.

Rebirth has very few connections to Dominion, so keeping Biosyn around could have helped to link the two films. While Dominion wasn’t great, tons of people saw it, with the film making $1.004 billion at the box office. So, the Biosyn storyline is probably well-known by many viewers who are checking out Dominion, meaning that the film wouldn’t have alienated many viewers by keeping Dodgson’s company.

Biosyn’s inclusion would have also made more sense. While InGen was more focused on hybrids, these mutant dinosaurs seem more down Biosyn’s alley. Biosyn seemed to be less risk-averse than InGen, as can be seen with Dodgson’s locust plan in Dominion. Creating something as dangerous as the Distortus rex could have been deemed necessary in order to compete with InGen. In the final film, InGen doesn’t really have a reason to make something as crazy as the Distortus.

Another benefit of using Biosyn is that it would have helped differentiate it from the previous films. InGen was the main genetics company in the first five Jurassic films, and using it again in Rebirth just feels like old news. However, Biosyn is still a relatively new idea. If Rebirth and its sequels had focused on Biosyn, it would have allowed this new series to stand out from its predecessor while still evolving the Biosyn storyline that was introduced in Dominion.

Trading out Biosyn for the more well-known InGen is the safe move for Universal, as it mitigates most risk and leans on an established company that has been around since the very beginning. However, if Jurassic wants to succeed after seven films, it needs to do something new. Developing the Biosyn storyline could be what makes Jurassic interesting again, but Jurassic World Rebirth has missed this opportunity.