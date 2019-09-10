Jurassic World Short Film: Battle at Big Rock Announced by Colin Trevorrow

The next installment in the Jurassic World franchise doesn’t arrive in theaters for another year and a half, but director Colin Trevorrow is bringing fans a new chapter of the story much, much sooner. A new short film titled Battle at Big Rock, which takes place in the Jurassic World universe, is going to be airing on TV in just a few days. Trevorrow surprised everyone on Tuesday afternoon with the news on his personal Twitter account.

Trevorrow first broke the news with a picture of the Battle at Big Rock poster and a quote: “These creatures were here before us. And if we’re not careful, they’ll be here after.” He followed that tweet up with information about the release of the short film itself, along with the cast and crew.

Battle at Big Rock will air this Sunday, September 15th, on FX. It stars Andre Holland, Natalie Martinez, Melody Hurd, and Pierson Salvador. Larry Fong is serving as the director of photography, Amie Doherty is providing the music and the script was written by Emily Carmichael.

The poster shows a campground that appears normal at first glance, but becomes much more dangerous when you notice the sign on the right side. The brown post simply says “Do Not Feed Wildlife,” but includes a picture of a dinosaur instead of a bear or fox.

While the plot details for this short are in short supply, it’s safe to assume that it takes place sometime after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The end of that film saw all of the dinosaurs that weren’t killed by the volcano set free in the United States. Various dinosaurs were shown interacting with ordinary parts of life, integrating their world with ours for the first time.

Battle at Big Rock clearly takes place in a version of society that exists after the release of the dinosaurs. The real question is, how many of those dinosaurs will be a threat, and how many will be willing to work alongside humankind.

Jurassic World: Battle at Big Rock will air on FX Sunday, September 15th.