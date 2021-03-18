Justice League R-Rated Movie Is Generating Intense Debate Online

Just like every other aspect of its existence since it was announced, Zack Snyder's Justice League has Twitter all worked up and people arguing with each other. This time, it's about the film's reported R rating, ostensibly for violence and language, which has been expected since reports emerged that Batman would drop an F-bomb in the director's cut of the superhero team-up film. Nevertheless, a lot of the same arguments that popped up around the "Ultimate Edition" of Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice are at play here, with the most common being some variation on "Superman and Wonder Woman shouldn't be in an R-rated movie."

The film is set to be released later this month on HBO Max, WarnerMedia's fledgling streaming service, and was one of the first major announcements made for the platform back before it was clear that every movie at the company was going to end up premiering o HBO Max due to the pandemic.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max on March 18. You can see some of the fan reaction to the latest news below.