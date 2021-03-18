Justice League R-Rated Movie Is Generating Intense Debate Online
Just like every other aspect of its existence since it was announced, Zack Snyder's Justice League has Twitter all worked up and people arguing with each other. This time, it's about the film's reported R rating, ostensibly for violence and language, which has been expected since reports emerged that Batman would drop an F-bomb in the director's cut of the superhero team-up film. Nevertheless, a lot of the same arguments that popped up around the "Ultimate Edition" of Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice are at play here, with the most common being some variation on "Superman and Wonder Woman shouldn't be in an R-rated movie."
The film is set to be released later this month on HBO Max, WarnerMedia's fledgling streaming service, and was one of the first major announcements made for the platform back before it was clear that every movie at the company was going to end up premiering o HBO Max due to the pandemic.
In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.
Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max on March 18. You can see some of the fan reaction to the latest news below.
Bizarro World
March gives us #ComingToAmerica going from an R-rated original to a PG-13 sequel, plus #JusticeLeague moving from a PG-13 original to the #SnyderCut which will carry an R rating. Welcome to the Bizarro world of Streaming 2021.— Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) February 3, 2021
That is....weirdly specific.
I’ll tell you right now, I’d happily drop whatever I’m doing to watch the BRAVE & THE BOLD CARTOON, but you’d have to put a gun to my dog’s head to make me consider watching an R-rated Justice League movie.— Rev Odell Abner Dracula (@DellDracula) February 3, 2021
Why bother?
1) I wonder why they even bother with the MPAA when they're not releasing it in theaters?
2) In the streaming era, I bet studios will be less hesitant to make R-rated movies because kids won't have to trick a human into selling them a ticket at the risk of fines to watch it. https://t.co/HJyG0U0vf6— Dan Stapleton (@DanStapleton) February 3, 2021
Doubling down
people couldn't stop whining about "dark and gritty" so he doubled down, I'd do the same
of course the "kids can't watch it" argument is stupid: it'll be violent and very stupid - that's exactly what kids love, that's what I was watching when I was 12 https://t.co/76Wn0B1GbV— 🎃⚰️Gleb Melnikov, CEO of Halloween⚰️🎃 (@GlebMelnikov8) February 3, 2021
Everybody take a drink
Nothing says I fundamentally do not understand the Justice League like an R-rated Justice League. https://t.co/zSqQ9PuLVP— Tim Demeter (@quixotim) February 3, 2021
This one's a ride
An R-rated JL movie is preposterous, but the whole point of Zack Snyder's Justice League is that it's ZACK SNYDER'S Justice League, and as much as he's shown he's entirely ill-fit for these characters, if you're gonna do Zach Snyder's Justice League then that's what it should be. https://t.co/n3mnYn5iWr— T-Minus 7 days to POWER PACK #3 (@PowerPackNation) February 3, 2021
That...feels like a bit of a leap
Imagine in 2034 when every CBM is R-Rated and there are no superhero movies for kids. We are raising a generation of supervillains I tell ya— Royal Stag Films (@RoyalStagFilms1) February 3, 2021
Is this the Snyder Cud?
So Zack Snyder's vision for A Justice League film is a 4 hour R-rated film pic.twitter.com/xmOw3qCSKp— Tom - Pop Cult Pod on YT (@Pop_Cult_Pod) February 3, 2021
Compromise?
I can see both sides of this. One on hand, when the average person thinks “Justice League”, they don’t think R-Rated.
On the other, it’s also been 70 years since these characters were created and they have had some very dark storylines. https://t.co/UI4YD1uwwN— Zach•BLM (@og_starr) February 3, 2021
It's more about Snyder
I guarantee if George Miller made an R-Rated Justice League movie back in 2009, nobody would've said a goddamn thing.— Unphiltereddd {WandaPhil} #UsUnited (@Unphiltereddd) February 3, 2021