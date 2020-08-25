Justice League Retro Trailer Brings Together Michael Keaton, Christopher Reeve, Lynda Carter And John Wesley Shipp

✖

Though DC and Warner Bros. are gearing up to have their own on-screen multiverse very soon, the opportunity definitely existed once before. None of the iconic actors that previously appeared as iconic DC superheroes had the chance to share the screen, but thanks to a new YouTube video they're finally able to. AListProductions on YouTube has cleverly edited together a Justice League Retro Trailer bringing together Michael Keaton's Batman, Christopher Reeve's Superman, Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman and John Wesley Shipp's The Flash into one adventure.

Combining footage from each other respective films and TV shows, the video also includes Gene Hackman's Lex Luthor and Jack Nicholson's Joker, who have teamed up in the context of this fan-edit. Some really clever moments can be seen throughout with quips from The Flash TV series about a cool car setting up footage of the Batmobile, and even Superman's reaction to Lois Lane's death in the original film being used to tease someone's demise. The video also includes a tease of none other than Helen Slater's Supergirl!

Those excited by the above video are no doubt also stoked for Andy Muschietti's upcoming The Flash movie. Not only will Ezra Miller star alongside Ben Affleck's Dark Knight, but Michael Keaton will return as Batman for the first time since 1992's Batman Returns. The first concept art from the film arrived this weekend during DC FanDome, showing Miller and Keaton's character together and confirming the DC Multiverse exists on screen.

“This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid,” Muschietti said in a new interview with Vanity Fair. “It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”

As fans already know, Reeve, Carter, and Shipp have all returned to the world of DC decades after their initial time playing the characters, making Keaton the final hold out. Reeve appeared in a guest starring role on Smallville opposite Tom Welling's Superman while Lynda Carter appeared on both Smallville and Supergirl (and was at one point set for a cameo in the Wonder Woman movie). Shipp returned to the world of The Flash in a big way appearing on The CW series of the same name stepping into multiple roles including Barry's father, original The Flash Jay Garrick, and even his character from The Flash TV series.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.