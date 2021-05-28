Zack Snyder's Justice League: Fully-Armored Darkseid Revealed

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League fans can catch a glimpse of Darkseid in full armor thanks to some new merchandise that popped up in the DC Comics store. The merchandise features Darkseid as he appears in the Snyder cut of the film fully outfitted for battle with armor bearing his signature omega symbol. Snyder revealed the first official look at Darkseid in the film not long after HBO Max announced it had picked up the project, which will be a four-hour movie. Ray Porter will provide the voice of the ruler of Apokolips in the film. Snyder previously explained how conversations with Porter helped develop his plans for the villain in the film.

"If you said to any of the actors in the movie 'well what happens in the movie' or 'what happens later' or whatever for any movie. And they go 'well I got the script and it's cool and I kind of know this and-' so [Ray Porter] and I were talking about this and what's cool or what's the right response to some questions," Snyder said. "It's a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing? And I think, listen, the truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid... yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that's a fine thing."

(Photo: DC Comics)

Snyder says more information about the cut's release is coming soon. The director brought back the Justice League cast to shoot 5-minutes of additional footage and reworked many of the film's visual effects shots. The production is costing HBO Max upwards of $30 million.

"It isn't as easy as going into the vault, and there's a Snyder Cut sitting there to put out," HBO Max head Bob Greenblatt told Vox's Recode podcast in May. "It does not exist. Zack is actually building it, and it's complex, including new VFX shots. It's a radical rethinking of that movie, and it's complicated and wildly expensive. I'll just say I wish it was just $30 million and stop there. It's an enormous undertaking and very complex."

Zack Snyder's Justice League releases on HBO Max in 2021.