Justice League: First Closeup Look at Zack Snyder's Version of Steppenwolf Revealed

A new Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer released today and the director also unveiled a new still of the film's villain, Steppenwolf, as he originally intended the antagonist to look. Jack Kirby's creation is bigger and sharper -- literally -- in Snyder's version of the movie than he was in the theatrical release. Steppenwolf is one of the generals of Apokolips and herald of Darkseid. Snyder previously released a tease of the new-look Steppenwolf, adding, "Just working today pulled this out of the editorial sorry he’s Low resolution but I’ve seen him in all his hi-Rez glory and he’s a thing to behold ￼￼￼ quick question... how many f@*ks do you think he gives ￼???"

The new trailer -- releasing on the anniversary of Justice League's theatrical release -- will replace the previous teaser, which was pulled from the internet due to rights issues surrounding the use of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." In addition to avoiding that issue, Snyder's new trailer has a few other tweaks offering fresh footage for fans to enjoy. A few teaser images from the film were released ahead of time, and Snyder himself hosted a breakdown of the trailer on Vero afterward.

(Photo: Vero)

Snyder is bringing back the original film's cast to shoot 5-minutes of additional footage, with a new look for the Joker included as well. The production of the four-hour cut is costing HBO Max upwards of $70 million.

"If you said to any of the actors in the movie 'well what happens in the movie' or 'what happens later' or whatever for any movie. And they go 'well I got the script and it's cool and I kind of know this and-' so [Ray Porter] and I were talking about this and what's cool or what's the right response to some questions," Snyder said previously. "It's a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing? And I think, listen, the truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid... yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that's a fine thing."

Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max in 2021.