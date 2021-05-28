Justice League Reveals New Image of Diane Lane as Martha Kent for Snyder Cut

✖

Tomorrow, November 17, will mark the three year anniversary of the release of the theatrical cut of Justice League, but also the birth of the "Release the Snyder Cut" movement. This year will be different from years past however as WarnerMedia has confirmed that Zack Snyder's Justice League is officially on the way. With this important day arriving, Snyder and WB will be marking the occasion by not only revealing the new teaser trailer for the film (after the first was removed from YouTube due to music rights) but with the director breaking down the entire thing in a new video.

Ahead of its release though we've got another tease from cinematographer Fabian Wagner, who shared an image of actress Diane Lane from the original set of Justice League and teased a scene that didn't make that cut of the film. "Cheeky snapshot of the beautiful Diane Lane," Wagner wrote on Instagram. "Amazing woman and so lovely to work with. Can’t wait to see that scene."

Lane recently appeared in an interview with her Man of Steel co-star and on-screen husband Kevin Costner (the pair having played Superman's parents Jonathan and Martha Kent) where the later played dumb to an extreme degree when asked if they were going to appear in Zack Snyder's Justice League. When asked about it on SiriusXM's Radio Andy by host Andy Cohen, Costner replied, "I'm not even sure what Justice League is. Is that a movie?"

Lane laughed off the question, admitting to not knowing if the pair are "allowed to even talk about this."

"I can plead the fifth," she said. "I don't know."

"You think I'm kidding, that's the problem. You think I'm kidding," Costner added, smiling. "Is that a Marvel thing?"

When Lane pointed out that Justice League is DC, Costner says, "Well, I don't know." With a smile, Costner adds, "Boy, it'd be nice to sit on those little money buckets called those movies."

Snyder appeared to hint at Jonathan Kent's return in a social media comment in July, responding with a wink when asked if Superman's late father might appear "one more time."

There's no word yet on when Zack Snyder's Justice League releases on HBO Max, but the project is supposed to hit the streamer sometime in 2021. Stay tuned tomorrow for what we can only assume will be a Darkseid-sized amount of news regarding the project.