Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise to a Fight

Just about once a week, something makes the headlines online and you think to yourself, “Well, that’s certainly not a sentence I ever expected to read.” This week has started with the absurdity very, very early, as Monday morning is already delivering that headline. Quite honestly, it might be one of the most ridiculous of the entire year so far. Justin Bieber has taken to Twitter to challenge Tom Cruise to a fight.

Yes, you read that correctly. Former child pop star Justin Bieber is using social media to pick a fight — an actual physical altercation — with ever-popular actor Tom Cruise. This is a real thing that has happened in the year 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sunday night, Bieber took to Twitter with the challenge, which of course includes using your instead of you’re, because good grammar has no place here.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to a fight in the octagon,” Bieber wrote in the tweet. “Tom if you don’t take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? [Dana White]?”

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Bieber even went as far as to tag Dana White, the president of UFC, in the tweet. He wanted to make sure someone who could set up a fight actually saw his plea and could get something worked out.

Does anyone even know where to begin with this one? Seriously, what happens with this information now? Because, while Bieber might be wrestling with his own obscurity (the Jonas Brothers are doing him no favors), Tom Cruise is doing just fine. Two more Mission: Impossible films and a sequel to Top Gun are on the way. Honestly, Cruise could just pick whatever project in the world he wants to do and 98% of the time he’d be allowed to take it. He would never in a million years think, “Yeah, I should probably fight Justin Bieber on live TV.”

The wild thing is, Cruise has to know, just like the rest of us, that he’d absolutely destroy Bieber in a fight.

This could just be a joke from Bieber as he tries to makes the rounds online again. Let’s hope that’s the case.