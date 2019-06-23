Justin Bieber’s Team Is Actually Trying to Set Up Tom Cruise Fight

Surprising most of us, Justin Bieber and his team are apparently serious about taking on Top Gun star Tom Cruise in the octagon. According to a new report from TMZ, Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun was approached by William Morris Endeavor (WME) co-CEO Ari Emanuel last week about the possibility of an actual fight. It’s said that Emanuel then conferenced in UFC boss Dana White, who was “100% down with it.” UFC is owned by WME.

It was then, Braun mentioned, that Bieber was entirely on board with the fight, should it be something Cruise agrees to. Though its nothing more than heresy at this point, the TMZ report also mentions that Emanuel thought the fight would be something the 56-year-old actor would be willing to do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over half Cruise’s age, it has yet to be revealed why Bieber is so deadset on fighting one of the biggest action stars to ever hit the silver screen, it’s only been marked by an odd tweet earlier in the week.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon,” the singer tweeted. “Tom if you dont take this fight, your [sic] scared and you will never live it down.”

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

That’s a big “uff da” moment if I’ve ever saw one, but it would seem the ball is now in Cruise’s court as to if he’d actually want to move forward with the fight. Both actors have similar builds, with Bieber standing around 5’9″ while Cruise stands in at 5’7″. It should be noted that while neither of the two are professional fighters by any stretch of the word.

In a separate bit from the site, White himself revealed shortly after the tweet that’d he “be an idiot not to make this fight,” if both Bieber and Cruise agreed to it. After all, there’s no denying the cash would flood in the second the fight is announced.

Cruise has been notorious for doing insane stuntwork on every film he participates in. Could this be his biggest stunt yet? I supposed we’ll find out sooner or later. Who do you think would win in an MMA fight between the two? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!