Karate Kid Pre-Broadway Musical Dates Announced

One of the most beloved films of the 1980s is coming to the stage. Following the massive success of sequel series Cobra Kai, The Karate Kid is now getting a musical adaptation. The world premiere for the new show is finally set for Stage St. Louis, with performances beginning on May 25, 2022. The first run of the show will go through June 26, 2022 at The Ross Family Theatre at The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. According to Playbill, the production team of Naoya Kinoshita, Kumiko Yoshii, and Michael Wolk are eyeing a Broadway move after this initial run.

Based on the iconic film of the same name, The Karate Kid is being directed by Japanese director Amon Miyamoto (Pacific Overtures). The book for the show is written by original screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen, with a score by Drew Gasparini.

Keone and Mari Madrid are choreographing the show, Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge!) is serving as set designer, Ayako Maeda is designing costumes, Bradley King is serving as lighting designer, Kai Harada is the sound designer, John Clancy will be orchestrator, and Andew Resnick is the music director.

“Karate teaches that if you treat people with inner strength, humility, and the spirit of harmony, there will be no conflict,” said Miyamoto. “My deepest hope is that our work resonates with audiences all over the world, spreading the ideas of acceptance and inclusion—which are the opposite of division.”

There's no word yet on casting for the upcoming musical, but don't expect any of the original actors from the film to be reprising their roles. In addition to being 30 years removed from The Karate Kid, both Ralph Macchio and William Zabka continue to play the roles of Daniel and Johnny in the TV series Cobra Kai on Netflix. The show, which follows the men as they navigate fatherhood and their longtime rivalry, has been a smash hit for the streaming service, with a fourth season set to arrive later this year.

