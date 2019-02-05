‘The Karate Kid’ Is Returning to Theaters to Celebrate 35th Anniversary

It’s been 35 years since Pat Morita’s Mr. Miyagi first imparted the wisdom of “wax on, wax off” in The Karate Kid and now, the film is heading back to theaters.

To celebrate The Karate Kid‘s 35th anniversary, Fathom Events is bringing the iconic film back to the big screen for just two days: March 31st and April 2nd. The film first opened in theaters on June 22, 1984 and starred Ralph Macchio as Daniel, a teen who finds himself bullied upon his arrival in Reseda, Los Angeles California from Newark, New Jersey. The handyman at Daniel’s’ apartment, Mr. Miyagi ultimately ends up taking Daniel under his wing and training him so that he can compete in the All-Valley Karate Championships. Miyagi’s lessons — including “wax on, wax off” — end up being as much about life as they are about marital arts.

The film was not only a box office success, but it was also critically acclaimed with Morita earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The film remains an iconic film in American culture, so much so that a sequel series, Cobra Kai, debuted on YouTube Premium in 2018 featuring a grown-up Daniel and his rival Johnny (William Zabka) with a new generation of rivalry ignited with the reopening of the Cobra Kai karate dojo. The show’s first season became a huge hit, leading to the series’ renewal for Season 2 which will debut sometime this year.

“While Cobra Kai does have the same nuances that the Karate Kid had, it’s a very new story that brings everything that you loved about the original movie without being a rehash,” Xolo Maridueña, who plays Miguel in the series told ComicBook.com last year. “In many ways, I think there are a good chunk of people who can relate to the Johnny storyline as much as they can with Daniel San’s. I love that Cobra Kai is the flip side.”

Fans in attendance at the special screening of The Karate Kid will actually be treated to an exclusive sneak peak of Cobra Kai’s second season. It will air as part of the special presentation which will also include a custom introduction from Macchio and Zabka.

Tickets for The Karate Kid‘s return to theaters will go on sale starting February 15th on the Fathom Events website.

[ H/T: Entertainment Weekly ]