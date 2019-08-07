Karen Gillan Shares “Brutal” Workout Video with Gunpowder Milkshake Co-Star Lena Headey

The upcoming action flick, Gunpowder Milkshake, features a star-studded cast and thanks to Marvel’s Karen Gillan, fans have gotten many glimpses into the upcoming movie’s behind-the-scenes fun. In addition to Gillan, the film stars Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House), Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery), and Angela Bassett (Black Panther). Gillan’s most recent Instagram post shows her doing a “brutal” workout alongside Headey.

“@iamlenaheadey put us through one of her brutal work outs before tonight’s night shoot. Routine by @lc_movement. @jackmcmorran we survived!! #assassintraining #fightlikeagirl #gunpowdermilkshake,” Gillan wrote.

Many people commented on the video, including some of the upcoming film’s stars:

“We did it yo … #FIGHTLIKEAGIRLINDEED 👊👊👊😻,” Headey replied.

“Very impressive! 🔥🔥,” Gugino added.

Fans also chimed in with their own comments:

“Looks like fun,” @ralphmendoza wrote.

“I need Lena Headey to be my personal trainer,” @nah_32 joked.

“We want to see a fight: Nebula x Cersei. It would be epic!!,” @aluizioj added.

This isn’t the first time Gillan has shared their “assassination training.” You can check out another video of the women kicking butt here. Gillan has also shared videos of the cast having fun together, and her grocery shopping spree with the film’s director, Navot Papushado.

In addition to having fun behind-the-scenes of Gunpowder Milkshake, Gillan also just wrapped production on Jumanji: The Next Level, which comes out in December. This year, you can also catch her lending her voice to the upcoming animation films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind. Now that Avengers: Endgame is available for home viewing, you can finally watch Gillan kick her own ass as Nebula and Nebula in the comfort of your own home!

Gunpowder Milkshake is expected to be released sometime in 2020.