Karen Gillan Rides a Camel in New Jumanji 3 Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Karen Gillan is one of the hardest working people in Hollywood! The actress is currently starring in Avengers: Endgame as Nebula, and just finished the press tour for the film, but that’s not stopping her from getting right back to work. She’s currently in the middle of filming the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and has been sharing some fun behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the production. Most recently, she shared a BTS photo of her riding a camel.

View this post on Instagram This is how I get to work now #Jumanji #rubyroundhouse A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) on May 1, 2019 at 9:34am PDT

“This is how I get to work now #Jumanji #rubyroundhouse,” Gillan wrote.

Based on a recent video shared by Gillan’s co-star, Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, it looks like multiple people in the cast are getting the chance to ride camels in the upcoming film.

The attached video is hilarious, showing Kevin Hart struggling with his camel while Johnson laughs. Based on Gillan’s regal photo, she appears to be much more of a natural at camel-riding than Hart.

This isn’t the first time Gillan shared fun BTS content from the Jumanji set. Last month, she posted a hilarious video of Jack Black singing in his sleep.

In addition to having multiple high-profile acting jobs, Gillan was also recently revealed to be one of the top ten most-tracked female directors by IMDbPro members as well as one of the most-tracked screenwriters. Gillan made her directorial feature debut last year with The Party’s Just Beginning, which is now streaming on Hulu. This year, you can also catch her lending her voice to the upcoming animated films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind.

The latest installment of the Jumanji franchise is scheduled for release on December 13th.

